‘The gun just went off’: Man arrested after fiancée shot in head

Indianapolis police have arrested a man after his fiancée was shot in the head, according to court documents.

Jomal Tyler, 32, was preliminarily charged with attempted murder after the shooting, which occurred in the couple’s home shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

A preliminary probable cause affidavit states Tyler told 911 dispatchers “the gun just went off” and his wife had been shot. He stated he was going to prison, then disconnected the call.

Officers responding to the call in a home on North Euclid Avenue found a woman with a gunshot wound to her head lying on the bed. She was taken to a hospital with “catastrophic” injuries and is not expected to survive, according to the affidavit. Investigators further found a Canik 9mm handgun at the foot of the bed with a shell casing inside.

Four children were inside the home at the time. The Indiana Department of Child Services, when contacted, told officers they had reports about domestic violence against the couple.

Tyler was detained at the scene after he repeatedly said, “the gun was in the bed,” and went off, according to court records. Police in the affidavit said an ambulance was called because of his hysteric state and he was taken to a hospital.

After a few hours there, Tyler told homicide detectives he helped put their kids to bed about 8 p.m. and left shortly later to get liquor and cocaine. He went back and forth between the home and a friend’s house for cocaine. The third time, he went to lay in bed with his fiance with the handgun between them over their heads, the affidavit stated. Tyler told police he sleeps with the gun for safety.

Tyler said he heard a loud bang and thought the sound came from the home's side door. He said as he jumped out of bed, he grabbed his gun to see who was banging on the door and the weapon fired.

He told police he thought he had shot the gun into the ground, then realized his fiancée had been shot. Police in the affidavit stated Tyler continually said he did not intentionally shoot her and when asked about the domestic violence reports, he responded the couple argues “like everyone.”

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine final charges.

