Gun, knife, shovel and black masks seized from Bryan Kohberger home, new Idaho murders search warrants reveal
A gun, knives, shovel and black masks were among a string of items seized from Bryan Kohberger’s family home in Pennsylvania, a newly unsealed search warrant revealed.
The items were seized during Mr Kohberger’s arrest on 30 December at his parents’ home in Chestnuthill Township. Documents unsealed on Tuesday previously revealed that a flashlight, medical-style gloves and clothing items were taken when Pennsylvania State Police executed the search.
A new warrant unsealed on Thursday and obtained by The Independent also shows that investigators collected a Glock pistol, a knife, a pocket knife, black face masks, black gloves, electronic devices, and more clothing items during the same search. Officers also took four swabs from the home.
A “note to dad from Bryan” was also among the items seized.
Authorities also took swabs from Mr Kohberger’s car and seized several items inside.
This is a developing story ... check again for updates.