Gun Lake Casino Raises $48,000 to Toys for Tots Fundraiser

Marines will helped distribute toys for children. (Photo/Gun Lake Casino)

Gun Lake Casino announced last week its Toys for Tots fundraising campaign that ran from December 1 - December 16 raised an estimated $47.920 through collection of toys and cash. The success of the Toys for Tots drive will allow hundreds of local children to enjoy presents under their trees this Christmas.

These gifts will be distributed to children in need across Allegan, Ottawa, and Van Buren Counties, bringing joy and making a positive impact in the local community. Gun Lake Casino, which is located halfway between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, Michigan, is owned by is owned by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians (commonly known as the Gun Lake Tribe).

“Annually, Gun Lake Casino proudly joins forces with the Marine Corps Lakeshore Toys for Tots in an enduring commitment to ensure that less fortunate children receive holiday gifts,” said GLC CEO Sal Semola. “This ongoing partnership reflects GLC's dedication to spreading joy and making a positive impact to the surrounding communities. The collaborative effort between GLC and the Marine Corps Lakeshore Toys for Tots is a testament to the community-focused values upheld by both organizations.”

The festivities kicked off at 131 Sportsbar and Lounge, drawing over 300 people on December 2. Families attending this heartwarming event not only generously donated a toy but also received a delightful package of festive offerings. Each family enjoyed a free professional photo with Santa, indulged in a delicious pancake breakfast, treated themselves to decorated sugar cookies, and savored warm beverages at the hot cocoa bar.

As an extra incentive during the drive, guests were given the chance to contribute by bringing in new unwrapped toys. For every toy donated, guests received a dollar-for-dollar return value in the form of free slot play, up to $100. This innovative initiative not only spurred additional donations but also added an extra layer of excitement for the guests, making the entire event a joyful and rewarding experience for all involved.

“The Lakeshore Toys For Tots organization would like to like to thank the Gun Lake Casino and the Gun Lake Tribe for their generosity this holiday season,” said LCpl Larry Klunder. “With their support the Toys For Tots organization will be able to help hundreds of children in the area around the casino to receive several toys this holiday season. It is our mission to make

sure that no child goes without a toy this holiday season. The Gun Lake Casino is a huge part of our success. Their commitment to helping us grows every year. We are truly blessed to have Gun Lake Casino partner with us to make a huge difference in the community again this year.”

Monetary donations in support of next year’s Toys for Tots campaign are being accepted at GLC throughout the month of December.

About the Author: "Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at editor@nativenewsonline.net. "

Contact: news@nativenewsonline.net