Gun Lake Casino Toys for Tots Charity Event Runs Dec. 1-16

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino, located halfway between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, Michigan, announced on Wednesday its annual Toys for Tots fundraiser. The toy collection will run from December 1 through December 16.

On Saturday, December 2 from 10 am – 12 noon, Gun Lake Casino is hosting a family-themed kickoff event. Children and families are invited to bring a toy for donation, gaining them full access to receive pictures with Santa, enjoy hot chocolate, create pancakes at the pancake bar, decorate cookies, and write letters to Santa. Admission is free with the donation of a new, unwrapped toy.

“This year we are making a big push to get the word out for our annual Toys for Tots campaign,” Carter Pavey, vice president of marketing said. “We are inviting everyone to visit on December 2 to take part in the spirit of giving while enjoying free food and activities and getting your family photos with Santa Claus.”

The 2022 Gun Lake Casino Toys for Tots campaign raised over 1,400 toys for area children, along with a $15,000 donation.

To surpass last year's donation efforts, this year the casino is offering a dollar-for-dollar match on toy donations for free slot play up to $100. Donated toys must be new, unwrapped, and accompanied by a receipt of purchase.

Each year Gun Lake Casino partners with The Marine Corps Lakeshore Toys for Tots in a continuing effort to make sure less fortunate children receive holiday gifts.

More information about the Toys for Tots campaign can be found at https://gunlakecasino.com/.

About the Author: "Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at editor@nativenewsonline.net. "

