Gun laws in Missouri: Who can buy, own, carry and sell firearms in the state?

In the wake of the recent shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade, Missouri gun laws are likely to be scrutinized again.

Missouri has few regulations surrounding the sale, ownership or carrying of a firearm. State law also prohibits local officials from superseding its gun laws, although it does allow for cities to create local ordinances requiring permits to carry firearms.

Kansas City and St. Louis require permits for open carry, with those not in compliance facing only a municipal ordinance violation, generally a fine or a ticket. Columbia and Springfield do not have such requirements.

Missouri has few regulations surrounding the purchase or ownership of guns.

In 2021, Missouri lawmakers passed and Gov. Mike Parson signed into law the “Second Amendment Preservation Act,” sponsored by now U.S. Rep. Eric Burlison, which attempts to bar federal gun laws from being enforced in the state. Police who try to do so could face a $50,000 fine.

The act is being challenged in the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case in October, and the law remains on hold while the appeal is active.

Also in 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Missouri ranked ninth nationwide for its firearm death rate. In 2020, Missouri ranked fourth, but the reason it is now lower on that list is not because the state’s death rate improved but that the gun death rate in other states substantially increased.

An annual report from the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence gave Missouri an overall failing grade, ranking it 48th in the nation for the strength of its gun laws last year. The report cites more than 1,400 people died from gun violence in 2023.

In February 2023, Saint Louis University and YouGov conducted a poll of 900 likely Missouri voters. Respondents were asked how they felt about requiring criminal background checks for all those buying guns, including at gun shows and private sales, finding 79% in favor of doing so with 16% opposed.

The survey also asked if a mental health background check for all those buying guns, including at gun shows and private sales, should be conducted, to which 69% were in favor and 19% opposed.

Results also showed 69% of respondents were in favor of raising the age limit to buy a gun to at least 21 years old, while 24% opposed the measure. There were 60% of respondents in favor of imposing a 72 hour wait time to purchase a gun, with 29% opposed.

When asked if they would support the implementation of red flag laws that allow a court to temporarily remove guns from people that are believed to pose a danger to themselves or others, 60% again responded in favor, with 25% opposed.

Guns for rent to shoot in the new indoor shooting range at Cherokee Firearms on the corner of West College Street and Kansas Expressway.

Who can purchase a firearm or ammunition in Missouri?

There is no permit required to purchase or own a firearm in Missouri. Owners are not required to register their firearms.

The state doesn’t have a minimum age requirement for buying a firearm.

Instead, Missouri law forbids "recklessly" selling, loaning or otherwise giving a firearm to someone under the age of 18 without parental consent. The same stipulations apply to those not allowed to possess a firearm and intoxicated people.

Federal law requires that a person must be 21 to purchase a handgun or handgun-caliber ammunition, or 18 to buy a rifle, shotgun or ammunition for those firearms.

The federal Youth Handgun Safety Act prohibits anyone under 18 from possessing a handgun, except in certain limited circumstances.

That prohibition does not apply if the minor is on premises owned or leased by the minor, a parent, a guardian or an immediate family member, or if the pistol is being used for farming, ranching, hunting, trapping, target shooting or gun safety instruction.

Does Missouri require a background check to buy a firearm?

No, the state does not require a background check.

However, a federally-licensed dealer or gun store is required to conduct a background check.

In the case of gun shows, which are popular in Missouri, sellers can conduct person-to-person sales of rifles, shotguns or handguns without conducting a background check.

This private seller exemption is sometimes referred to as the “gun show loophole,” but it isn’t exclusive to gun shows. Any private sale or gift involving a firearm between two people is not required to conduct a background check.

The caveat to this is that a private sale can still potentially put the seller at risk of prosecution if the seller knows the firearm is being sold to someone who is not allowed to own one. A full list of persons excluded from legal firearm ownership is provided below.

What disqualifies a Missouri resident from buying or owning a gun?

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the following persons are federally disqualified from owning a firearm:

A person who has been convicted in any court of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding 1 year;

A person who is a fugitive from justice;

A person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance;

A person who has been adjudicated as a mental defective or has been committed to a mental institution;

A person who is an alien illegally or unlawfully in the United States or an alien admitted to the United States under a nonimmigrant visa;

A person who has been discharged from the Armed Forces under dishonorable conditions;

A person who having been a citizen of the United States, has renounced his or her citizenship;

A person who is subject to a court order that restrains the person from harassing, stalking, or threatening an intimate partner or child of such intimate partner issued after a hearing at which notice was given to the person and at which the person had an opportunity to participate, and includes a finding that the person subject to the order represents a credible threat to the intimate partner or child or the intimate partner OR explicitly prohibits the use, attempted use, or threatened use of force against the partner;

A person who has been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence cannot lawfully receive, possess, ship, or transport a firearm or ammunition, and is prohibited from shipping, transporting, possessing, or receiving firearms and ammunition;

A person who is under indictment or information for a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding 1 year cannot lawfully ship, transport, or receive a firearm or ammunition. Such persons may continue to lawfully possess firearms and ammunition obtained prior to the indictment or information, but cannot do so once the conviction becomes final.

Who can openly carry a gun in Missouri, and where is it allowed?

The state allows the open carry of a firearm anywhere that they are not expressly prohibited, provided that it is not done in a way that is angry or threatening.

Generally, openly carrying a gun is not allowed in police stations, detention facilities, schools, places of worship, amusement parks, polling places, hospitals, stadiums, state or federal buildings.

Private establishments also reserve the right to prohibit firearms on their premises, but they must clearly display those wishes “by means of one or more signs displayed in a conspicuous place of a minimum size of eleven inches by fourteen inches with the writing thereon in letters of not less than one inch.”

What about concealed carry in Missouri?

Concealed carry is allowed in Missouri for those who are at least 19 years old, and no permit is required.

However, permits are offered by local authorities and required to carry a firearm under some municipal ordinances in places such as Kansas City or St. Louis.

Permits are also necessary to carry firearms into states recognizing Missouri concealed carry permits. All neighboring states allow this except for Illinois.

To obtain a concealed carry permit, a person must be at least 19 years old, or at least 18 and a member of the United States Armed Forces or honorably discharged from the United States Armed Forces.

A person must also be a U.S. citizen and a Missouri resident. They must also pass a background check showing that they have not committed a violent crime or serious criminal offense, be a fugitive from the law or deemed mentally incompetent.

Who can sell firearms in Missouri?

Missouri has no specific regulations on firearm retailers, although, under federal law, a Federal Firearms License is required "if you intend to engage in a business involving the dealing, manufacturing, or importing of firearms, or manufacturing or importing ammunition," according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Private sellers “who make occasional sales, exchanges, or purchases of firearms for the enhancement of a personal collection or for a hobby, or who sells all or part of his personal collection of firearms” do not face the same requirement.

Missouri law prohibits federal firearms dealers from refusing to sell any customer a gun who meets the federal requirements to purchase one. However, it does allow refusal of a sale if the retailer has articulable reasons based on individual judgment specific to that transaction that are “not based on the race, gender, religion, creed of the buyer.”

Are there some guns or accessories that cannot be sold in Missouri?

Machine guns, firearm silencers and short-barreled rifles or shotguns are illegal under federal law.

Gas guns or a “bullet or projectile which explodes or detonates upon impact because of an independent explosive charge after having been shot from a firearm” are illegal under Missouri law.

Missouri has no laws regulating assault weapons, large capacity ammunition magazines, .50-caliber firearms, or ghost guns, a term that refers to untraceable firearms constructed through individually purchased parts.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Here's what to know about Missouri gun laws after Kansas City shooting