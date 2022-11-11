Gun left in purse inside grade school restroom gets worker fired, Georgia cops say

A primary school worker left her purse with a gun inside in a school restroom overnight, according to a Georgia sheriff’s office.

A staff member at Oconee County Primary School found the purse in a staff bathroom on the morning of Nov. 10 before students arrived and brought it to the front office, according to a post on the Oconee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The firearm was “immediately secured and removed from campus” by deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, according to the post.

“We have no reason to believe that she had any intention of causing harm,” the post says.

The worker was fired and arrested, according to the sheriff’s office. She faces a charge of carrying a weapon within a school safety zone. Her exact position at the school was not released.

A spokesman for Oconee County Primary School did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The school, which is located in Watkinsville, about 70 miles east of Atlanta, serves 547 students in pre-K through grade 2, according to U.S. News and World Report.

9-year-old faces felony charges after taking loaded gun to school, AZ officials say

Gunfire kills high schooler at Halloween party, Florida cops say. Search is on for shooter

Student dies after shooting at Seattle-area school, officials say. ‘Hearts are broken’