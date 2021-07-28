Gun manufacturer offers families of victims of Sandy Hook massacre $33 million settlement

The Remington gun manufacturer has offered a nearly $33 million settlement to nine families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Remington Arms Co. LLC and Remington Outdoors Co. Inc. offered each family $3.66 million in a proposed lawsuit settlement, according to court documents filed in Waterbury Superior Court in Connecticut on Tuesday, per CNN. The lawyer representing the families, who filed the suit in 2014, said, in part, that they will "consider their next steps."

Adam Lanza, 20, killed his mother in their home before traveling to Sandy Hook Elementary School, where he killed 20 first graders and six educators at the Newtown, Connecticut, school on Dec. 14, 2012, before killing himself. He used a Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle, a firearm produced by Remington.

A 2005 federal law provides gun manufacturers with legal cover in wrongful death lawsuits brought by family members, but the plaintiffs in the suit sought to highlight Remington's marketing. Relatives argued in the suit that the gun manufacturer targeted younger males in its marketing and product placement in video games, per the Associated Press.

In 2019, the Supreme Court decided not to take up an appeal, filed by Remington, that effectively allowed for the lawsuit to move forward.

Remington filed for bankruptcy last year, marking the second time they did so in two years.

