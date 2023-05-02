Here are the gun measures Republicans plan to remove from Gov. Tony Evers' budget bill

After three years of historic gun violence in Milwaukee, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers again proposed a series of gun control and safety measures in his 2023-25 biennial budget.

On Tuesday, Republicans in the Joint Committee on Finance are expected to remove just about all of them, despite large majorities of Wisconsin residents who support measures such as universal background checks and red flag laws.

In a statement to the Journal Sentinel, Republican State Sen. Van Wanggaard argued the provisions should be removed largely because they were non-fiscal policy items that are inappropriate for a budget bill.

“As the Legislature has done for decades, non-fiscal policy items are removed from state budget proposals as the first order of business when voting on the budget,” he said. “When putting together the budget, Republicans will prioritize public safety by funding police, district attorneys and public defenders.”

But the Republican-controlled Legislature has blocked separate but identical bills from Democrats outside the budget process before. And included in their list of items to remove from Evers’ budget are provisions that deal with grant funding for suicide prevention and tax exemptions designed to encourage safe gun storage.

“Republicans have never taken gun violence seriously in this state, so no one should be surprised that they are removing this list of extremely popular items as quickly as possible because they are afraid to have a debate about them,” Democratic State Sen. LaTonya Johnson said.

One item not being singled out for removal is a provision to bar anyone convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence offense from possessing a gun — an item that Democrats have pushed for since at least 2021.

Here are some other items marked for removal by Republicans:

Universal background checks

Evers’ budget, like other bills proposed by Democrats in years past, proposes instituting universal background checks on all firearm transfers, whether they are licensed or not.

Republican State Sen. Howard Marklein, the Senate chair of the Joint Committee on Finance, declined to comment.

But Nik Clark, the president of Wisconsin Carry, argued the answer to gun violence rests with the judicial branch, not the legislative branch.

“You won't reduce crime taking away the rights of, and long-standing due-process constitutional protections for, the law-abiding citizens,” he said. “Felons caught with guns should go to prison. That would be a deterrence.”

A Marquette University Law School Poll in June 2022 found that 79% of Wisconsin residents favor background checks for private gun sales and sales at gun shows — two notorious loopholes for transferring firearms without background checks.

Background checks do not often result in rejections in Wisconsin, where approvals have dwarfed denials for years.

Extreme risk protection orders

Extreme risk protection orders are popularly known as “red flag laws.”

Evers’ proposal would create a process for a law enforcement officer or a family or household member to file a petition for a court order preventing a person considered likely to injure themselves or others from possessing a gun. The petition must allege facts showing the person is “substantially” likely to commit harm. A court commissioner or judge would then weigh the evidence and decide if the injunction is appropriate.

Republicans have long opposed such legislation, calling them “gun-confiscation” laws that violate constitutional rights.

Extreme risk protection orders operate similarly to domestic violence protection orders, which are legal in all 50 states. Domestic violence orders relating to the removal of firearms have been associated with a 12% reduction in intimate partner homicide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In June 2022, polling by Marquette Law School found that 81% of Wisconsin voters favored a law allowing police to take guns away from people who have been found by a judge to be a danger to themselves or others.

At least 19 other states have red flag laws, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, an advocacy group that supports stricture laws on guns.

Grants for suicide and violence prevention

Under Evers’ budget, the state would provide the Medical College of Wisconsin $7.5 million annually for a grant program supporting activities that enhance safety for children, young people and families.

Wanggaard, chairman of the Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety, questioned the effectiveness of those kinds of violence prevention efforts.

Although Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention is small and modestly funded, Wanggaard argued violent crime has risen in Milwaukee despite those prevention programs.

Homicides and nonfatal shootings decreased from 2017 through 2019 in Milwaukee, before spiking in 2020 and continuing to rise through the end of 2022. The city's Office of Violence Prevention was actively funding programs and initiatives throughout that six-year period.

Evers’ budget also proposed spending $500,000 annually to create a statewide suicide prevention program for workers in law enforcement, healthcare and schools.

As part of the proposal, the Department of Health Service would distribute at least $75,000 in grants to organizations that provide training for staff at firearm retailers or ranges to recognize a person who may be considering suicide.

Suicides in Wisconsin increased 32% from 2000 to 2020, according to the Department of Health Services. In 2020, firearms were the most commonly used method of suicide, representing 51% of incidents.

Wanggaard also said the suicide prevention grant provision comes with “a lot of non-fiscal policy attached to it” and argued it should be evaluated separately from the budget.

Tax exemptions for gun locks and safes

In an effort to encourage safe gun storage, Evers’ budget proposes making gun safes, barrel locks and trigger locks tax-exempt.

Wanggaard called the idea something that “may have merit” but argued it should be separate legislation.

Safe gun storage is an issue that law enforcement and other officials in Milwaukee have been pounding away at for years. Police have said reports of stolen guns — mostly from vehicles in the city’s downtown entertainment areas — have nearly doubled from 2019 to 2022.

Children have also been increasingly victimized by guns, and that includes incidents where children pick up a firearm and accidentally harm themselves.

In homes with guns, the likelihood of accidental death by a gun is four times higher, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Toddlers are capable of finding unlocked guns and pulling the trigger.

