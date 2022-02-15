🌱 Gun Ordinance Ruled Illegal + Ice Piano At Dilworth Park

Rise and shine, Philadelphia! Let's get you all caught up to start this day off on an informed note. Here's everything you need to know today in town.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and not as cold. High: 37 Low: 27.

Are you a financial advisor? Attract clients in Philadelphia based on your expertise and local connection through our high-impact native ads. Click here to learn more.

Here are the top three stories today in Philadelphia:

On Monday, a Philadelphia gun ordinance that requires gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms to police was ruled illegal by a state court. The three-judge Commonwealth Court panel ruled unanimously against the Philly law, issuing a permanent injunction in the process. The panel cited a 1996 Supreme Court decision in Pennsylvania, which stated that the authority to regulate firearms fell in the hands of the state legislature. (WHYY) A one-night-only pop-up event at the Wintergarden on the Greenfield Lawn will feature a full-size baby grand piano made entirely from ice! On Saturday, Feb. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Philly POPS pianist Lonell Johnson will serenade guests on the frozen instrument in Dilworth Park. The evening's setlist will include Motown hits from Michael Jackson, Ray Charles, and more. (wooderice.com) A Philadelphia firefighters' union is suing the city of Philadelphia over the newly-implemented COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Local 22 IAFF, which represents Philly's 2,600 firefighters and paramedics, says the mandate would lead to 30% of its members being suspended — making an ongoing staffing shortage even worse. (WPVI-TV)

Today in Philadelphia:

Dreams Of Freedom: The Threads That Hold Us Together - City Hall (All Day)

VisionForward: Seat At The Table - Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy - Kimmel Center (10:00 AM)

Rock to the Future Volunteer Info Session - Virtual Event (5:30 PM)

From my notebook:

A man has died after being stabbed outside a South Philadelphia Wawa early Monday morning. The store will remain closed as Philadelphia police investigate the incident. (Philadelphia Patch)

Who's hiring in Philadelphia? Discover the latest local jobs, courtesy of Patch and ZipRecruiter. (Philadelphia Patch)

Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day! Celebrate with drink specials at these Philly restaurants and bars. (PhillyVoice.com)

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Cena Mortem: A Dinner With Death (February 20)

7th Annual Virtual:Yoga, Wine & Chocolate Event (February 26)

Add your event

Gigs & services:

Loving the Philadelphia Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business featured in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at philadelphia@patch.com

You're officially in the loop for today! See you all tomorrow morning for your next update.

— Dan Casarella

About me: Dan Casarella is a writer, podcast producer, and small business development specialist who formerly worked in late-night television. He’s produced many talk segments, including with President Joe Biden, Kobe Bryant, and Chadwick Boseman. Dan studied Media Studies and Production at Temple University. He also enjoys running, painting, and the highs and lows of Philadelphia’s sports teams.

This article originally appeared on the Philadelphia Patch