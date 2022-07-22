Gun owner pleads guilty to manslaughter in the toddler-involved killing of a Topeka teenager

DeJuan Yelverton pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter this week linked to a case in which authorities say a toddler accidentally shot and killed 13-year-old DaMya Hudnall, pictured, using a loaded gun Yelverton had left unattended in June 2021.

A Topeka man entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge in last year's death of DaMya Hudnall, 13, whom authorities think was accidentally shot by a toddler using the gun he had left unattended atop a refrigerator.

DeJuan Thomas Yelverton, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of voluntary manslaughter in Shawnee County District Court, according to court records.

The plea came as part of an agreement in which District Attorney Mike Kagay's office arranged for charges of aggravated child endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon to be dropped while a charge of first-degree felony murder was reduced, those records show.

Kansas law defines first-degree felony murder as homicide resulting from the commission, attempt to commit or escape from an inherently dangerous felony.

Yelverton's sentencing was set for 11 a.m. Oct. 6.

DaMya was fatally shot June 12, 2021, by a small child holding a handgun, which a house guest had left hanging partially over the edge atop a refrigerator in her home at 1717 S.E. 31st, according to a Topeka police charging affidavit.

One of three different children in the house — police don't know which — apparently stood atop a kitchen chair to reach that gun, the affidavit said.

It said the gun was then fired in DaMya's direction, striking her behind the right ear, as she sat in a living room recliner playing a video game. She died three days later after being taken off life support.

Some information was redacted from the affidavit, including the names and genders of the three small children.

Also redacted was the name of a witness who said he'd been on a FaceTime call with DaMya as she sat playing a video game in the moments before she was fatally shot.

The affidavit said that witness didn't see the shooting because DaMya had put her cell phone down, so all he saw was her TV set and the ceiling.

Yelverton had been asked to leave his previous residence before he came June 10, 2021, to stay with his girlfriend at the house where DaMya lived, according to the affidavit.

It said Yelverton admitted he brought along his loaded black, Ruger 57 semi-automatic handgun.

Yelverton thought about "going to get his gun" before he fell asleep the previous evening but opted to leave it on the refrigerator "because he thought it would be fine up there," the affidavit said.

