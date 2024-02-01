Some gun owners still get concealed carry license despite Ohio constitutional carry law

LANCASTER − Since 2022 when Gov. Mike DeWine signed constitutional carry into law, Ohio gun owners have not needed a concealed carry license from the sheriff's office to carry concealed.

The law also eliminates mandated firearms training to conceal carry. Additionally, drivers do not have to tell a police officer they have a weapon unless the officer asks. Before constitutional carry, they had to immediately tell the officer when pulled over if they were carrying a weapon.

But are people still applying for a concealed carry license even with constitutional carry?

Fairfield County Sheriff's Office Civil Coordinator Jeneanne Smyers said new applications for concealed carry permits have decreased since Ohio instituted constitutional carry in 2022. She said renewals have remained strong, though.

Last year there were 128 new applicants in the county with 119 of those approved. There were 1,150 renewal applications and they were all approved.

In 2021, the last year a concealed carry license was needed, 589 applied for a license and 562 were issued. There were 1,767 renewal applications that year with all being approved.

Smyers said those renewing have said they want to keep their license because laws change, they want to show support for having a concealed carry license and that they should keep it since they worked to get it.

"Some of them their employer wants them to have it so they can carry concealed in their vehicle when traveling to reciprocal states," Smyers said. "And if they purchase firearms at participating dealers they don't have to go through the background check."

As for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, she said those without a concealed carry license must still separate the firearm from the ammunition like the law requires for transporting rifles and other long guns. Those with the license do not have to do that, Smyers said.

She also said those without a concealed carry license cannot drive through a school zone with a handgun, but those with a license can.

Also, those who carry without a license must still follow the laws those with a license must follow.

Visit www.sheriff.fairfield.oh.us for more information on concealed carry laws.

