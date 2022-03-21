Gun Pointed At Crowd During Wild Street Takeover In South LA
Video showed someone pointing a gun at a crowd during a street takeover in South Los Angeles late Sunday night.
A video showing a Tesla flying nearly 50 feet into the air and hitting two parked cars has gone viral. LA police said they are searching for the driver.
Former tennis champion Boris Becker went on trial Monday in London for allegedly concealing property — including nine trophies — from bankruptcy trustees and dodging his obligation to disclose financial information to settle his debts. Prosecutors said Becker, 54, “acted dishonestly” when he hid or failed to hand over assets before and after he was declared bankrupt in June 2017. Prosecutor Rebecca Chalkley said the assets include trophies such as the 1985 and 1989 Wimbledon men’s singles title, his Australian Open trophies from 1991 and 1996 and his 1992 Olympic gold medal.
"The fish are fine, everyone can relax."
Rowing is both a cardio and strength training workout that uses the whole body.
A woman got the surprise of her life when she thought she spotted a vintage fur hat at a thrift store.
State police have opened a driving under the influence investigation following the deaths of two Pennsylvania troopers and a civilian struck by a vehicle on an interstate in Philadelphia early Monday, state police said. Trooper Martin F. Mack III and Trooper Branden T. Sisca were dispatched after a man was reported walking in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the sports stadiums in south Philadelphia, Capt. James Kemm said.
The young woman had reportedly been missing since July 2021.
This is not the ending the bear had in mind.
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman worked as the lead NFL broadcast booth for Fox since 2002. AIkman speculates money was why the network let the pair walk.
The nation’s three major credit bureaus say they are overhauling how they include medical debt in a consumer’s credit history. The agencies said the removal will result in nearly 70% of the medical debt on Americans’ credit reports. This is a case where less is more for the financial lives of many consumers, certainly during the pandemic, advocates say — but they note the people who will remain stuck with medical debt on their reports are likely going to be those who were already the most financially vulnerable.
"As a gay man, I talk in a lower, deeper voice in an Uber, out in public, etc. You're less of a target."View Entire Post ›
Russia has warned that relations with the U.S. are “on the verge of a breach” and summoned the U.S. ambassador for an official protest against President Joe Biden’s criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden referred to Putin last week as a “war criminal” in relation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"I found out I was getting fired when I was accidentally cc’d on the email discussing my termination the next day."View Entire Post ›
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance remains unshaken by Kanye West’s public statements against them. The couple was photographed kissing on Saturday morning.
Ford's electric pickup truck can travel 320 miles on a full charge, according to the EPA. But all that driving range will cost you.
“They say God only gives you what you can handle,” Lane Morell said of his Jackson family's troubles. “He definitely pushed the limits."
Employees argued that a service charge at the Nurs-Et Miami should not have covered their wages. A court disagreed.
A robotic meal assistant created by Jon Dekar enables 10-year-old Tenley Stoker to eat with independence and dignity
A man described as the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked “when's the lynching?” after the state Supreme Court in 2020 struck down a law that she repeatedly used to impose restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to evidence introduced Monday. Defense attorneys then took over the questioning of Dan Chappel, who was challenged about what he said and did during months of covert work for the FBI. Chappel, an Army veteran who hauls mail, was an informant who secretly recorded hours of conversations and participated in chat groups.
