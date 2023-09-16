Gun pointed at victim during assault near Pitt’s campus early Saturday morning, police say

University of Pittsburgh police and Pittsburgh police are investigating an early morning robbery and assault off campus.

In an office campus crime alert, University of Pittsburgh police say the robbery and assault happened on the 100 block of Oakland Avenue around 2:10 a.m. Saturday.

They say the victim was punched in the head and the suspect pointed a handgun at them. The victim’s cowboy hat was also taken.

Police describe the suspect as a white man who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and has a medium build. The suspect has a faded haircut and a mustache. He was last known to be wearing a cowboy hat, dark shirt, and blue jeans and had a handgun in his waistline.

Anyone with information should contact the University of Pittsburgh Police Department at 412-624-2121 or the city of Pittsburgh Police at 412-422-6520.

