Gun possession charge for man wounded in shooting that killed girlfriend celebrating birthday at Queens club

A man wounded in a shooting outside a Queens nightclub that killed his girlfriend, an off-duty NYPD school safety agent celebrating her birthday, has been arrested for firing his own weapon during the clash, authorities said Monday.

DaShawn Parker, 27, was arraigned Friday on gun possession charges and ordered held without bail on Rikers Island.

Parker was caught on video exchanging shots with the gunman early Thursday outside Solletto on Steinway St. in Astoria, according to prosecutors. Parker’s shots are not believed to have struck anybody.

The shooter confronted Parker when he left the club with Mye Johnson — the shooter’s ex — and another woman.

Johnson, out celebrating her 27th birthday, was fatally wounded while Parker and a woman with them were shot and survived.

The gunman was later stopped in New Jersey for a traffic infraction but released by police, who at that point did not know he was being sought for the murder.

Parker’s lawyer declined to comment Monday.

Records show he is also being held on a parole warrant. Parker served 18 months in state prison for a grand larceny auto and forged instrument conviction and was paroled in June 2019.