Gun recovered Thursday at Cumberland County high school, student charged

A student was arrested after allegedly being found sleeping in a vehicle at school with a loaded gun in his pocket Thursday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a news release, a school resource officer spotted the weapon as he investigated a report of an individual asleep in the parking lot at Douglas Byrd High School. He took control of the weapon without incident, the release said.

The gun did not have a round in the chamber but had three rounds in the magazine, the Sheriffs Office said.

Weapon found in the pocket of a Douglas Byrd High School student Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

Youth Services detectives filed a petition with the Department of Juvenile Justice, where the juvenile was in custody Thursday, charging the student with possession of a firearm on campus, the release said. The juvenile’s name was not released.

