Gun reform bills advance on split partisan votes in state House committee

Apr. 28—HARRISBURG — Party-line voting pushed a package of gun reform measures out of the Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee this week and on track for a vote by the full chamber and its Democratic majority.

The 12 Democrats on the committee voted in favor, nine Republicans voted in opposition, and no one from either party broke ranks.

A pattern of partisanship applied to the full body of the House foretells each measure passing by a single vote, and each measure ultimately stalling in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The bills are such:

House Bill 338 would create a requirement that gun owners report lost or stolen firearms within 72 hours of discovery.

"If your car was stolen you would call the police. If you lose your credit card you report that to the bank. Similarly, if your gun is stolen or misplaced that should be reported, too," said state Rep. Benjamin Sanchez, D-Montgomery, the bill's primary sponsor.

State Rep. David Rowe, R-Snyder/Union/Juniata/Mifflin, raised concerns about criminalizing crime victims if they fail to timely report under the proposal.

House Bill 714 seeks to enact universal background checks, expanding existing provisions to cover firearms of any barrel length. The proposed amendment to current law would apply to licensed dealers and private sales but would continue to exclude purchases and transfers among spouses, parents and children and grandparents and grandchildren.

"I don't believe this will get at the root of the problem. If folks are using guns illegally they're doubtfully going to go through a legal process to acquire that gun. I appreciate the intent but it seems to be a lot of symbolism over substance," said state Rep. Rob Kauffman, R-Franklin, the minority chair.

House Bill 731 would amend existing law to require that gun dealers provide a locking device to complete all firearm purchases and transfers. An amendment to the bill would add a felony penalty in cases where an unlocked or unsecured firearm is used in an act of violence. Locking devices and locked storage wouldn't be required when a gun is carried or is immediately near its owner.

Story continues

The bills proposing universal background checks and safe storage look to apply to firearms beyond the current legal definition — that is, pistols and revolvers with barrels less than 15 inches, shotguns with barrels less than 18 inches, rifles with barrels less than 16 inches and any of the four with an overall length of less than 26 inches.

House Bill 1018 is a "red flag law" that proposes enacting extreme risk protection orders — court orders for the temporary surrender of firearms by persons deemed to pose significant risk of suicide or physical harm including the risk of death to another person. Initial orders would last up to five business days or until a formal hearing is held. A formal order would last 3 to 12 months, though a provision would allow for similar length extensions should imminent risk again be proved in court.

Firearms would be turned over to law enforcement. They'd be documented and stored at the agency or with a licensed dealer.

There are provisions for early termination of an order, the return of a relinquished firearm, and criminal penalties for persons found to make false statements when seeking an extreme risk protection order against another.

State Rep. Tim Bonner, R-Mercer/Butler, questioned whether extreme risk protection orders would stand up to recent rulings in the U.S. Supreme Court, and asserted that existing court proceedings for the involuntary commitment of persons with mental illness already offer protections against those deemed a risk to commit violence.

The factors used in determining the issuance of an extreme risk protection order as proposed are threats of suicide, threats or attempts at violence, domestic abuse, cruelty to animals, abuse of a controlled substance or crimes relating to drugs and alcohol, unlawful use of a firearm, recent acquisition or attempted purchase of a firearm, other information the court deems reliable including a respondent's statements.

Rowe questioned these factors, specifically recent or attempted purchases. Seizure without due process is a violation of constitutional rights, he said, and he added his concern for the potential ramifications of someone being perpetually registered as having had an extreme risk protection order against them.

"If you have to prove your innocence to restore your rights to your property, your constitutional rights, I think that sets us down a very dark path," Rowe said.