Gun reform coming if Democrats win the Arizona Legislature? Oh, the horror

Rep. Quang Nguyen of Prescott Valley says his experience fleeing Vietnam as a child makes him value the Second Amendment.

A Prescott Republican lawmaker warned over the weekend that Arizona could see a crackdown on guns should Democrats win control of the Legislature this fall.

He said it like that’s a bad thing.

Rep. Quang Nguyen was attending a gun rights rally on Saturday, just three days after gunmen transformed a Kansas City Chiefs victory parade into a shooting gallery, killing a mother of two and wounding 22 others, more than half of them children.

His comments came just a day after seven people were shot to death in Alabama, including four men at a neighborhood car wash …

… But just hours before two Minneapolis police officers and a firefighter were killed by a man who had barricaded himself inside his home with his wife and seven children.

"I'm telling you right now, if for some reason we lose the House and Senate and the Ninth Floor (Governor’s Office), I guarantee you, you wouldn't be able to walk around with your firearm," Nguyen said, during the 11th Annual Celebrate & Protect Second Amendment Rally at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza. "Your rights to keep and bear arms will be taken away from you in a flash."

No one can – or will – come take your guns away

Of course, your right to keep and bear arms would not be taken away in a flash.

No president, no Congress – not even those dreaded Democrats in the Arizona Legislature – can take away your Second Amendment right to bear arms.

The U.S. Supreme Court long ago ruled that our right to bear arms is protected. But in writing that landmark 2008 decision, the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia noted, “Like most rights, the Second Amendment right is not unlimited.”

“It is not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose,” he wrote.

But that won't stop Republicans using unfounded fears

Which is likely why U.S. Andy Biggs was there at the weekend gunfest, sounding the alarm that Marxist goons will soon be pounding on your door and demanding your Uzi should Republicans lose control of Congress.

"Let me tell you what right the hard left — the Marxist Democrats in Congress want to do — they want to take away your gun rights," Biggs warned.

Your right to own a gun? Naah. (I’m surprised that Rep. Biggs doesn’t know the Supreme Court already settled this.)

But how about we elect people who at long last will try to do something to protect innocents whose only crime was going to meet their congresswoman or seeing a movie or attending first grade – or celebrating a Super Bowl win?

Because reducing gun violence has no merit, is that it?

People who died because they went to work or to a outdoor country music concert or to high school?

Or to church or a synagogue or to get groceries on a Saturday morning?

How about we finally elect a Legislature that would enact a red-flag law to at least try to keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill?

Or one that would require a background check before you can buy a gun in Arizona?

How about we finally elect a Legislature that would strengthen laws to try to disarm domestic abusers before they shoot their so-called loved ones?

Or one that would ban the sale of large-capacity magazines in a long-overdue effort to at least slow large-capacity carnage that has become a fixture of life in America?

Putting guns ahead of Arizonans, what odd strategy

Instead, we have a Legislature that has declared Arizona a sanctuary … for guns, that is. Not people.

One that is currently hard at work on a bill to arm college coeds.

One where Republicans are now clinging to control of both the House and Senate, with a bare one-majority in each chamber.

I can see why Rep. Nguyen would be sounding the alarm.

Can you imagine, a Legislature that might have the audacity to address the epidemic of gun violence in this country?

Oh, the horror.

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerlyTwitter, at @LaurieRoberts or on Threads at laurierobertsaz.

