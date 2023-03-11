Gun reported at Waynesboro school, student arrested
WAYNESBORO — Police arrested a juvenile Friday after an airsoft gun was reportedly brought onto school property, according to a release.
The incident took place at approximately 10:30 a.m. at Kate Collins Middle School on Ivy Street in Waynesboro.
Police said a student reported that another student had a firearm. School officials located the student and searched for the alleged weapon, which turned out to be an airsoft gun.
Police arrested the student, who is charged with felony brandishing of a firearm (air or gas operated) on school property. The student appeared in juvenile court Friday following the arrest.
