Gun reportedly displayed at middle school basketball game in Terre Haute

Nov. 4—Terre Haute police helped people exit a basketball game Thursday evening at Sarah Scott Middle School after an argument in the stands in which an adult male reportedly lifted his shirt to show he was carrying a handgun.

That man left before officers arrived.

Attendees were assisted by police in exiting the gym, city police wrote on their Facebook page. Detectives have been called out and are following leads provided by witnesses.

No injuries had been reported Thursday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661.

In an email, Vigo County School Corp. wrote:

"This evening at the end of the basketball game at Sarah Scott Middle School with Woodrow Wilson Middle School, two spectators engaged in a verbal altercation and a bystander alerted the crowd that a handgun was seen.

"Athletes were immediately directed off the court and patrons evacuated quickly. A police officer was on duty for the VCSC and additional police responded quickly.

"Police are investigating the details of the situation and extra security will be provided at both schools Friday. ... We are thankful for the quick response by the" Terre Haute Police Department."