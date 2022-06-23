Gun reportedly fired from vehicle in Staunton, three suspects arrested

STAUNTON — Gunshots were reportedly fired from one vehicle at another Wednesday afternoon in Staunton, resulting in three arrests, according to a press release from the Staunton Police Department.

Authorities said the incident took place at about 3 p.m. on Statler Boulevard near New Hope Road when a vehicle with three people reportedly opened fire on a vehicle carrying five individuals.

No injuries were reported.

"There is no ongoing threat to the community as a result of this incident," said police spokesperson Sgt. Butch Shifflett in the release.

The suspects left the scene but were arrested Wednesday.

Martha A. Wells, 23, of Lynchburg, is charged with shooting at an occupied vehicle, shooting from a vehicle, brandishing a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm. She is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Police also arrested Byron R. Randolph, 19, of Staunton, and charged him with brandishing a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm. He is also being held without bond.

A third suspect, 19-year-old Brandon G. Stringham of Raphine, is charged with brandishing a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm as well. He is free on a $2,500 unsecured bond, the release said.

Anyone with information concerning the alleged shooting can contact the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

