New gun retrieval program from Office of Alternative Policing Strategies begins Tuesday
A gun retrieval program from the Nashville police department's Office of Alternative Policing Strategies began Tuesday in partnership with several faith-based partners.
The initiative comes as an effort to reduce violent crime throughout the city, the Metro Nashville Police Department announced Monday.
More than 1,300 guns were stolen from cars within Davidson County last year.
In the last two months, MNPD reported, more than 70% of guns reported stolen were taken from vehicles.
Police Inspector David Imhof and Lt. Steven Bowers started the program in an effort to get unwanted or stolen weapons out of harm's way.
Anyone can anonymously turn in firearms with a no-questions-asked process at the following sites:
Bethel Church of Nazarene; 455 Broadmoor Drive
Change Ministry Church; 1001 N 5th Street
Greater Heights Missionary Baptist Church; 1600 14th Avenue North
Inner City Ministry; 1000 Apex Street
Madison Church of Christ; 106 Gallatin Pike
Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church; 1032 Monroe Street
New Hope Baptist Church; 6010 S New Hope Road
The Rock United Ministries; 2422 Alameda Street
The listed locations have secure lockboxes to store the turned-in weapons until police officers are dispatched to collect them.
