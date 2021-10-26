Gun in Rust killing reportedly used for shooting beer cans earlier in day

The gun that was fired in the Thursday death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust was reportedly used for live ammunition practice the morning of the shooting.

A set of crew members took the firearm and other guns from the New Mexico-based set to go "plinking," according to a report that cited "an individual with knowledge of the set."

"Plinking" is defined as the shooting of beer cans as a hobby.

Hours later, Alec Baldwin reportedly fired the gun, a revolver, and killed Hutchins.

Baldwin pointed "the revolver towards the camera lens" and shot director Joel Souza and Hutchins, according to the search warrant released by authorities on Sunday.

Dave Halls, the first assistant director, told Baldwin the firearm was a "cold gun," the Wrap reported.

The term "cold gun" refers to a firearm that does not contain ammunition.

"Though we were not made aware of any official complaints concerning weapon or prop safety on set, we will be conducting an internal review of our procedures while production is shut down," a statement from the film's producers said. "We will continue to cooperate with the Santa Fe authorities in their investigation and offer mental health services to the cast and crew during this tragic time."

On the day of the shooting, multiple crew members reportedly walked off the film's production due to complaints regarding working conditions, payment, and housing.

A cameraman said he was unsure if the gun was checked before Baldwin picked it up, according to reports.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

