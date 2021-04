©Shutterstock.com / Shutterstock.com

As the United States grapples with continued gun violence, legislation to improve responsible gun ownership continues to move slowly. GOBankingRates took a look at the how gun sales have changed over the past decade by using the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) “Firearm Checks: Month/Year by State” dataset. States like Wisconsin and Delaware have seen the greatest change, while states like Connecticut and Kentucky have seen the lowest change.

The NICS is under the jurisdiction of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Nearly everyone put through this system qualifies as a buyer. Typically, those who are excluded are those with criminal records. Of the more than 310 million checks that have been done since 1998, there have only been 1.5 million denials. Therefore, the data is the best proxy for U.S. gun sales available. However, it does not reflect private sales between nonlicensed dealers.

Read on to discover how gun sales have changed over the past decade in each state.

Last updated: April 2, 2021

Prattville, Alabama/USA-June 12, 2019: A scenic view of people enjoying Autauga Creek and the Creekwalk area of Prattville during a beautiful golden sunset on a warm summer evening.

Alabama

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 308,607

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 1,085,475

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 776,868

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 251.73%

Anchorage Skyline with a winter reflection.

Alaska

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 65,909

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 98,952

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 33,043

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 50.13%

Phoenix arizona skyline

Arizona

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 206,050

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 665,458

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 459,408

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 222.96%

Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

Arkansas

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 191,448

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 324,741

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 133,293

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 69.62%

Aerial view of Harbor Drive flanked by highrise hotels and condominiums to the right and the San Diego Convention Center, home to Comic Con, to the left.

California

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 816,399

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 1,601,054

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 784,655

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 96.11%

Denver, USA - People walking on a pedestrianized street in Denver's LoHi district, located near to the city centre.

Colorado

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 300,820

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 680,507

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 379,687

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 126.22%

Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.

Connecticut

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 179,595

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 219,227

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 39,632

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 22.07%

beach in Lewes Delaware at sunset

Delaware

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 19,240

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 77,057

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 57,817

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 300.50%

Orlando, Florida, USA downtown cityscape over the highway.

Florida

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 559,347

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 1,912,204

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 1,352,857

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 241.86%

A view of the Midtown Atlanta skyline from Piedmont Park during the fall season.

Georgia

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 333,247

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 904,035

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 570,788

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 171.28%

Waikiki, Hawaii, USA - January 5, 2014: People jogging, cycling and walking along Waikiki Beach.

Hawaii

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 10,533

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 20,102

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 9,569

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 90.85%

View of Downtown Boise.

Idaho

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 92,031

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 281,284

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 189,253

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 205.64%

Chicago Cityscape from Chicago River Waterfront at Dusk.

Illinois

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 695,300

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 7,455,065

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 6,759,765

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 972.21%

Indianapolis Indiana skyline at dusk

Indiana

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 345,650

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 1,935,587

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 1,589,937

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 459.98%

Morning in Des Moines, Iowa.

Iowa

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 124,738

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 270,614

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 145,876

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 116.95%

Topeka Kansas

Kansas

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 144,156

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 249,589

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 105,433

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 73.14%

Overlooking the Paducah Kentucky Riverfront of the Ohio River.

Kentucky

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 2,385,579

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 3,330,462

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 944,883

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 39.61%

New Orleans Louisiana at sunet with Bridge

Louisiana

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 239,204

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 430,537

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 191,333

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 79.99%

Portland is the largest city in the state of Maine located on a penninsula extended into the scenic Casco Bay.

Maine

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 65,988

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 137,149

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 71,161

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 107.84%

Downtown Baltimore at dusk, Maryland.

Maryland

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 88,162

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 302,563

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 214,401

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 243.19%

Faneuil Hall rooftops covered in snow during the winter season in Boston.

Massachusetts

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 115,904

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 262,583

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 146,679

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 126.55%

Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA downtown skyline on the Grand River at dusk.

Michigan

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 348,200

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 1,068,511

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 720,311

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 206.87%

minneapolis,minesota,usa.

Minnesota

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 297,390

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 958,391

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 661,001

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 222.27%

Bridge across the Mississippi at Cape Girardeau, MO.

Mississippi

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 169,873

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 366,829

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 196,956

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 115.94%

St.

Missouri

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 349,672

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 708,184

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 358,512

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 102.53%

Billings Montana downtown

Montana

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 101,789

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 172,695

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 71,600

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 70.82%

Omaha, Nebraska, Urban Skyline, City, Midwest USA.

Nebraska

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 58,283

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 104,511

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 46,228

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 79.32%

Las Vegas, MAR 25, 2020 - Dusk special lockdown cityscape of the famous Strip and New York New York Hotel & Casino.

Nevada

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 104,789

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 219,349

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 114,560

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 109.32%

Lake Winnipesaukee is the largest lake in the U.

New Hampshire

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 79,940

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 174,662

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 94,722

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 118.49%

Elizabeth is both the largest city and the county seat of Union County, in New Jersey, United States.

New Jersey

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 50,522

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 177,901

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 127,379

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 252.13%

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.

New Mexico

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 109,069

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 206,252

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 97,183

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 89.10%

Syracuse is a city in, and the county seat of, Onondaga County, New York, United States.

New York

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 241,495

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 507,940

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 266,455

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 110.33%

Drone Aerial of Downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, NC, USA Skyline.

North Carolina

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 331,637

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 890,284

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 558,501

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 168.45%

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

North Dakota

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 47,083

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 85,465

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 38,382

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 81.52%

Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Ohio

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 393,250

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 976,751

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 583,501

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 148.38%

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

Oklahoma

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 233,909

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 470,286

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 236,377

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 79.99%

St Johns Bridge over the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon with Mt St Helens and Mt Adams in the background.

Oregon

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 184,835

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 516,096

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 331,261

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 179.22%

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA downtown skyline from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge at twilight.

Pennsylvania

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 626,677

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 1,452,921

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 826,244

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 131.85%

Crowds gather along Woonasquatucket river in Providence, RI in preparation for the summer series known as WaterFire, which consists of fiery wooden blocks placed along the river during the nighttime.

Rhode Island

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 14,835

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 51,369

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 36,534

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 246.27%

Charleston South Carolina climate change

South Carolina

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 201,628

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 530,930

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 329,302

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 163.32%

West Chester South Dakota aerial view

South Dakota

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 63,151

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 115,448

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 52,297

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 82.81%

Nashville Tennessee downtown skyline at Shelby Street Bridge.

Tennessee

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 411,024

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 984,760

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 573,736

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 139.59%

Houston, Texas, USA downtown skyline over the highways at dusk.

Texas

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 968,071

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 2,325,281

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 1,357,210

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 140.20%

Salt Lake City is the capital and the most populous municipality of the U.

Utah

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 553,134

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 1,216,773

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 663,639

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 119.98%

Montpelier, Vermont Skyline

Vermont

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 24,276

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 57,965

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 33,689

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 138.77%

Virginia

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 320,783

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 823,513

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 502,730

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 156.72%

Seattle Eastside.

Washington

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 335,342

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 781,471

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 446,129

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 133.04%

Charleston, West Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the river at dusk.

West Virginia

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 159,550

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 265,705

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 106,155

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 66.53%

Reflection of downtown Wausau, Wisconsin in the Wisconsin River in Late summer.

Wisconsin

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 194,797

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 731,705

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 536,821

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 275.58%

Casper is a city in and the county seat of Natrona County, Wyoming, United States.

Wyoming

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 47,709

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 91,384

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 43,675

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 91.54%

The United States Capitoldome background in retro style.

US Totals

2010 NICS Firearm background checks: 14,310,275

2020 NICS firearm background checks: 39,288,975

Number change in NICS firearm background checks: 24,978,700

Percent change in NICS firearm background checks: 174.55%

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) “Firearm Checks: Month/Year by State” dataset to discover how gun sales have changed over the past decade in each state. First, GOBankingRates found each state’s (1) 2010 NICS total firearm background checks and (2) 2020 NICS total firearm background checks. Then, GOBankingRates found for each state (3) the total numerical change in NICS firearm background checks from 2010 to 2020 and (4) the percent change in total NICS firearm background checks from 2010 to 2020. The NICS is under the jurisdiction of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Each month, the figures are reported by state. Nearly everyone put through this system qualifies as a buyer. People who are excluded usually have criminal records. Of the more than 310 million checks that have been done since 1998, there have only been 1.5 million denials. Therefore, the data is the best proxy for U.S. gun sales available. However, only licensed dealers are required to run background checks, so private sales between individuals will not be captured. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 23, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Gun Sales Have Changed Over the Past Decade in Each State