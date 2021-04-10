Philip's funeral April 17 at Windsor Castle; Harry to attend

  • Members of the 104th Regiment Royal Artillery fire a 41-round gun salute in the grounds of Cardiff Castle, to mark the death of Prince Philip, in Cardiff, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
  • Soldiers of the Royal Horse Artillery fire a ceremonial gun during the 41 Death Gun salute in memory of Prince Philip at the Royal Artillery barracks in Woolwich, London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Buckingham Palace officials announced Friday that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died . He was 99. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
  • Soldiers of the Royal Horse Artillery fire a ceremonial gun during the 41 Death Gun salute in memory of Prince Philip at the Royal Artillery barracks in Woolwich, London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Buckingham Palace officials announced Friday that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died . He was 99. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
  • A newspaper with a front page photo of Britain's Prince Philip at a newsstand in London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 41-round gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London, to mark the death of Prince Philip, in London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
  • Members of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery place empty shells into boxes in advance of firing a 41-round gun salute at Woolwich Barracks, to mark the death of Prince Philip, in London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool Photo via AP)
  • The Australian Federation Guard fire a 41 gun salute to mark the passing of Prince Philip on the forecourt of Parliament House, in Canberra, Australia, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday, April 9. He was 99. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)
  • Maisie Cairns (18 months) stands at the gates of Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Saturday, April 10, 2021. People gathered to pay respect to Britain's Prince Philip who died early Friday. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
  • People leave flowers near Windsor Castle, one day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • People view flower tributes at Cambridge Gate, at Windsor Castle, one day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • A woman prepares to place flowers outside Windsor Castle, one day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • Flower tributes and notes left outside the gates of Windsor Castle, one day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • Manchester City players stand for a two minute silence prior to kick off to mark the passing of Prince Philip at the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leeds United at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Saturday April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Tim Keeton,Pool)
  • Jockey, owners and trainers stand in the parade ring during the two minute silence before the first race on the third day of the Grand National Horse Racing meeting at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England, Saturday April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, Pool)
  • Members of the 105th Regiment Royal Artillery fire a 41-round gun salute at Edinburgh Castle, to mark the death of Prince Philip, in Edinburgh, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
  • Soldiers adjust their hats prior to the 41 gun salute in memory of Prince Philip at the Royal Artillery barracks in Woolwich, London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Buckingham Palace officials announced Friday that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died . He was 99. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
  • A portrait of Britain's Prince Philip is placed with flowers and candles in front of the British embassy in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
  • This handout photo provided by the Ministry of Defense shows crew members of the HMS Montrose firing a 41-round gun salute to to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, in Duqm, Oman. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Jay Allen/Ministry of Defense via AP)
  • Royal Gibraltar Regiment march before firing the Death Gun Salute marking the death of the Duke of Edinburgh in Gibraltar, on Saturday April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)
1 / 19

APTOPIX Britain Prince Philip

Members of the 104th Regiment Royal Artillery fire a 41-round gun salute in the grounds of Cardiff Castle, to mark the death of Prince Philip, in Cardiff, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
DANICA KIRKA
5 min read
LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip’s royal ceremonial funeral will take place April 17 at Windsor Castle — a slimmed-down service amid the COVID-19 pandemic that will be entirely closed to the public.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, took part in planning his funeral and its focus on family was in accordance with his wishes. The 99-year-old duke, who died Friday, also took part in designing the modified Land Rover that will carry his coffin.

“Although the ceremonial arrangements are reduced, the occasion will still celebrate and recognize the duke’s life and his more than 70 years of service to the Queen, the UK and the Commonwealth,” a palace spokesman said Saturday while speaking on condition of anonymity in line with policy.

Prince Harry, Philip's grandson who stepped away from royal duties last year and now lives in California, will attend the service along with other members of the royal family. His wife, the duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant, has been advised by her doctor not to attend.

Palace officials said the ceremony would be conducted strictly in line with the British government's COVID-19 guidelines, which restrict the number of people attending funerals to 30. They declined to say whether the royal family would be required to wear masks.

The palace appealed to the public not to gather in Windsor, and for those who wished to pay their respects to Philips to stay at home instead.

“While there is sadness that the public will not be able to physically be part of events to commemorate the life of the duke, the royal family asks that anyone wishing to express their condolences do so in the safest way possible and not by visiting Windsor or any other royal palaces to pay their respects,'' the palace spokesman said. “The family’s wish is very much that people continue to follow the guidelines to keep themselves and others safe.''

The announcement comes after military teams across the U.K. and on ships at sea fired 41-gun salutes Saturday to mark the death of Philip, honoring the former naval officer and husband of Queen Elizabeth II whom they considered one of their own.

Batteries in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast — the capitals of the four nations that make up the United Kingdom — as well as other cities around the U.K. and the Mediterranean outpost of Gibraltar fired the volleys at one-minute intervals beginning at midday. Ships including the HMS Montrose, a frigate patrolling the Persian Gulf, offered their own salutes.

“The Duke of Edinburgh served among us during the Second World War, and he remained devoted to the Royal Navy and the Armed Forces as a whole,” Gen. Nick Carter, chief of the defense staff, said in a statement. “A life well-lived. His Royal Highness leaves us with a legacy of indomitable spirit, steadfastness and an unshakeable sense of duty.”

Members of the Commonwealth, a group of 54 countries headed by the monarch, were also invited to honor Philip. The Australian Defense Force began its salute at 5 p.m. local time outside Parliament House in Canberra, and New Zealand planned to offer its own tribute on Sunday.

Philip joined the Royal Navy as a cadet in 1939 and once had a promising military career. In 1941, he was honored for his service during the battle of Cape Matapan off the coast of Greece, when his control of searchlights aboard the HMS Valiant allowed the battleship to pinpoint enemy vessels in the dark. Philip rose to the rank of commander before he retired from active duty.

Two years after the war ended, Philip married Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey when she was 21 and he was 26. Philip’s naval career came to an abrupt end when King George VI died in 1952 and his wife became queen.

At the queen’s coronation in 1953, Philip swore to be his wife’s “liege man of life and limb” and settled into a life supporting the monarch. The couple had four children — Charles, the heir to the throne, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

Before he retired from official duties in 2017, the prince carried out more than 22,000 solo public engagements and supported over 780 organizations, including the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award for young people.

Members of the public continued to honor Philip’s life of service on Saturday, leaving flowers outside Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle despite appeals from authorities and the royal family to refrain from gathering.

“I think everyone would like to pay their respects,” Maureen Field, 67, said outside Windsor Castle. “Because of the virus, a lot of people have to stay away. He didn’t want a big funeral. He wanted a very private time with his family to say their goodbyes. So, we’ve all got to respect that.”

Mike Williams, 50, traveled from his home in Surrey, southwest of London, to Buckingham Palace to honor the prince.

“He’s a massive loss to the country and to the world, I think, so we wanted to come and pay respects,” Williams said. “I don’t know what it achieves, but it just felt like the right thing to do.”

___

Associated Press Writer James Brooks and Tom Rayner contributed.

___

For AP’s full coverage of the death of Prince Philip go to https://apnews.com/hub/prince-philip

    Flowers left at Windsor Castle for the Duke of Edinburgh will be removed and displayed within the grounds, the park has said. Member of the public left candles and bouquets of spring flowers outside the gates of the Berkshire castle, where the Duke died on Friday morning. Notes of condolence for the Queen and thanking the Duke were also left, some of them written by children. A spokesman for Windsor Great Park said tributes would be moved "respectfully" to a private location within the castle grounds, where they would be displayed.

    He had lived a wonderful 99 years, but on Friday morning, April 9, with his beloved wife, The Queen, by his side, Prince Philip passed away "peacefully" at Windsor Castle. The nation mourns with the Royal family for a man who lived a remarkable life of service. The news had hardly begun to sink in when the floral tributes appeared at the gates of Buckingham Palace, and the world of social media started to fill with uplifting stories of how the Duke of Edinburgh had touched the lives of people, made them smile, and inspired them in their youth. Told in pictures, this is how the day unfolded. You can follow the latest news on today's liveblog here. A traditional notice at the Palace...

    The nearly 1,000-year-old British royal residence is where Prince Philip is expected to lie at rest before his funeral.

  • The true story of how Prince Philip's DNA solved a Russian Romanov murder mystery

    It was the mystery that captured the imagination of the world, as a Russian Imperial dynasty was ruthlessly executed before details of their disappearance obfuscated for decades. In 2018, the true story of how the Duke of Edinburgh helped piece together the murders of Tsar Nicholas II and his family was told by the Science Museum in an exhibition detailing how his DNA provided the key. The Duke, who offered a blood sample to experts attempting to identify bodies found in unmarked graves in 1993, provided a match with the Tsarina and her daughters, related through the maternal line, proving once and for all their fate. The research by that team, known in detail only to scientists until recently, was put on display for the first time, with graphs of the Tsar’s own DNA exhibited alongside details of the Duke’s contribution of five cubic centimetres of blood. The Duke is the grand-nephew of the Tsarina, with her older sister Victoria Mountbatten his maternal grandmother. He was invited to assist the investigation into her murder by Dr Peter Gill and his team at the Forensic Science Service, who used mitochondrial DNA analysis to determine they have proved "virtually beyond doubt" that bones found in a grave in Yekaterinburg in July 1991 were those of the Romanovs. The Duke was keenly aware of his family history, reported to have once answered a question about whether he would like to travel to Russia with the words: "I would like to go to Russia very much, although the ba----ds murdered half my family." The Science Museum exhibition, The Last Tsar: Blood and Revolution, was designed to explore the decades of scientific development that have helped experts piece together what happened to the Romanov family, opened in the centenary of their executions.

  • An alternative history of Prince Philip: What if he had never met the Queen?

    What might have been. No one knew fate’s twists better than the Duke of Edinburgh, whose great-grandfather was catapulted from army officer on meagre pay to sire of Europe’s second most prolific royal family when, out of the blue, he was named heir to a throne he never expected to occupy by his godfather, the Danish king. Like that distant forebear, Prince Philip experienced an almost unparalleled range of opportunity, a destiny that might have encompassed obscurity or fame; soldiering or sybaritism; wealth or poverty. His dynastic connections, far from rooting him, left him a young man with no name to call his own. Schoolmates in Germany simply called him “Greece”. But in truth he had no nation then either. From such an extraordinary liberty of options, he took the choice which, he knew, would confine him more than any other. There was of course real heroism in that, from an officer who knew much about valour. But the lives unled say much about the man, the paths untaken revealing, by their absence, the enduring strength of his commitment to a life, a union, and a country that did not have to be his. The peril of his birth That alternative history of the Prince might have ended as soon as it began, of course, when the rage of Greek revolutionaries burned brightest against Andrew, his royal father, in the wake of military catastrophe at Smyrna. British ambassador Francis Lindley worried that the worst would happen, pressed the family to escape while they could, warning that delay would be “most dangerous to their lives”. When Andrew refused he was summoned to give evidence against former comrades; soon it was he who was on trial for his life.

