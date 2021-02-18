Gun scares neighbors, Manchester man arrested
Feb. 18—A Manchester man was arrested and jailed on two felony charges Wednesday after neighbors said they were frightened by a rifle he was carrying, Manchester police said.
Police said they had placed a perimeter around the Manchester Gardens apartment building where Tyler J.P. Jones, 25, lived after the neighbors complained.
They arrested Jones during a subsequent traffic stop without incident.
Police said they were called to 21 West River Drive about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday by Rahma Mohamed and Amin Ahmed.
The couple said they were leaving their apartment building when they encountered Jones carrying a rifle at the front entrance.
"He was carrying the rifle in a low ready position like he was searching for someone and said 'Your kids, they hit my door,'" reads a police affidavit filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court.
The couple and their children fled the building, ran to the leasing office and called police, the affidavit reads.
Mohamed surmised that her children hit his door when walking outside and that angered Jones, police said in court filings.
She said the rifle scared her and believed Jones intended to harm her.
He faces two felony charges of criminal threatening.
A bail commissioner ordered Jones held in preventive detention, and Jones waived a court arraignment on Thursday.
A message left with his public defender was not immediately returned.