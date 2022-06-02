Gun seized from 16-year-old high student at Chelsea school

A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after police say he was stopped inside his school in Chelsea with a handgun in his waistband.

Police say the 9mm gun was loaded. It happened Thursday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Charter Academy on Hawthorne Street in Chelsea.

No student, staff, or teacher was threatened, according to police who are still trying to figure out why he had the weapon. The school was not put into lockdown according to police.

“Thankfully no injuries were reported,” said Chelsea Police in a statement. The student was not from Chelsea, but no other information was shared because he is a juvenile.

The gun was recovered by officers and school administrators according to a statement from Chelsea Police.

Phoenix Charter Academy Chelsea is a public charter high school that opened in 2006, and served about 75 students, according to its website.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW