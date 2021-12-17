Gun seized in chase aftermath

Dec. 16—A high-speed chase earlier this week ended with an arrest and a gun reportedly found in the suspect's vehicle.

On Tuesday night, a deputy was patrolling in the area of 10th Avenue and Second Street in Hanford. The deputy spotted a Honda Civic traveling on 10th Avenue with vehicle registration expired since 2018. The deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop on the Honda that was being driven by Anthony Serna.

Serna is reported to have initially pulled over to the right side of roadway and stopped. As the deputy exited his patrol car, Serna allegedly accelerated and drove away. The deputy pursued Serna, who allegedly drove in speeds in excess of 70 mph, along with failing to stop at intersections with posted stop signs. Serna struck a parked SUV near the intersection of Second Street and Irwin Street where his vehicle became disabled. Serna allegedly ran from car and into the back yard of a nearby residence.

Deputies, with the assistance of the Hanford Police Department, quickly established a perimeter and searched the area for Serna. He was reportedly located attempting to hide in a random apartment and was subsequently arrested.

During a search of the Honda, deputies reportedly discovered a modified .22 caliber rifle, one .22 caliber round and over a quarter pound of marijuana. A records check revealed Serna was a convicted felon and was not allowed to possess a firearm or ammunition.

Serna was booked into Kings County Jail on the charges of felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, felony pursuit, driving on a suspended driver's license, resisting arrest and hit and run traffic accident. His bail was set at $85,000.