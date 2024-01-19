Gun seized from NC teen who allegedly threatened school, Chatham sheriff says

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office seized a firearm from a Northwood High School student who allegedly threatened to carry out a shooting at the school.

Authorities were alerted that the 14-year-old student brought a gun to school Wednesday and showed it to another student.

Deputies went to the student’s home and took the gun. The juvenile will be charged through the Department of Juvenile Justice, the Sheriff’s Office said Friday afternoon.

