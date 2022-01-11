Gun seized from youth, 14, who took it to Topeka's Landon Middle School after threatening to kill

A Topeka police patrol vehicle is parked outside of Landon Middle School, 731 S.W. Fairlawn Rd., Tuesday afternoon. On Friday, a handgun was seized from a 14-year-old male student, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

A loaded handgun was seized Friday at Landon Middle School from the backpack of a 14-year-old male student who'd previously threatened to kill another student there, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Tuesday.

The youth was taken into custody after a parent notified officials at the school at 731 S.W. Fairlawn Road that he had threatened to kill the other stduent during his lunch period, Kagay said in a news release.

"School officials detained the juvenile suspect prior to school starting and they recovered a loaded firearm from his backpack," he said.

Investigators then learned the youth had previously attempted to kill an adult living in his home, Kagay added.

Authorities weren't releasing the name of the youth, whom Kagay said he had charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and one misdemeanor count each of the criminal carrying of a weapon and criminal use of weapons.

Topeka police were called Friday to Landon Middle School, 731 S.W. Fairlawn Road, after the youth was taken into custody, Kagay said.

The youth was then booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Detention Center, where he remained in custody, he said.

Kagay's release didn't contain any further details.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Loaded handgun seized from youth, 14, at Topeka's Landon Middle School