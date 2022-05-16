Gun shop where accused Buffalo shooter bought rifle currently closed, facing online accusations

The gun shop where a Conklin man purchased a rifle he allegedly used to kill 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket is temporarily closed and the business is facing a scathing social media backlash.

The accused gunman purchased the weapon legally, according to the Endicott gun store owner who sold the rifle.

Robert Donald, owner of Vintage Firearms in Endicott, told the New York Times his records show he sold the Bushmaster semiautomatic rifle to Payton Gendron, 18, who was charged with first-degree murder in the wake of the shooting.

The Vintage Firearms Facebook page is now filled with comments from people accusing Donald of being complicit in the Buffalo massacre because he sold the firearm Gendron used.

"You sell assault weapons to teenagers. You sell weapons to violent White supremacists. You enabled this," one commenter said.

"You trade in death. I hope it haunts you for the rest of your life," another said.

Donald offered no response to those comments.

Donald told the New York Times he didn't remember the young man or the sale, adding that he only sells about a half dozen of those models in a year.

More: What we know now about the alleged Buffalo mass shooter

Live updates: Buffalo gunman was kicked out of Tops the night before mass shooting

More: Should ‘red flag’ law have barred Buffalo shooting suspect from buying firearms?

The Bushmaster is an AR-style rifle that is typically chambered for .223-caliber rounds. Donald said the gun falls within guidelines under New York's SAFE Act, which prohibits certain "military-style" features, such as high-capacity magazines.

Vintage Firearms at 120 Nanticoke Ave. in Endicott posted a sign on its door stating a week-long closure Monday May 16, 2022.

Law enforcement officials said Gendron illegally modified the rifle after purchasing it to increase its capacity. The gun was also inscribed with a racial epithet, they said.

Donald also said he performed the required federal instant background check on Gendron, and no red flags came up.

Under the Brady Act, people are prohibited from purchasing firearms if they are convicted of a felony, adjudicated to be mentally unfit, or were dishonorably discharged from the military, among other disqualifiers.

Story continues

Officials said Gendron threatened an attack at Susquehanna Valley High School in Conklin, where he graduated in 2021.

The incident resulted in a referral for a mental health evaluation.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday said she is investigating whether New York's red flag law had any connection to the Buffalo shooting suspect, speaking to PIX11News.

New York’s red flag law allows courts to issue an extreme risk protection order that temporarily prevents people who pose a threat to themselves or others from buying or possessing firearms. The process involves police, district attorneys, school officials or a member of the person’s household filing a request for the order.

State police on Monday didn’t immediately provide answers to questions about whether a red flag law filing had been submitted to the court related to Gendron’s school-related threat and mental health evaluation in 2021.

Donald declined to comment further on the sale of the Bushmaster rifle when contacted Monday.

A sign in front of his shop said Vintage Firearms would be closed until May 22, but it didn't indicate if that was a planned closure or if it was prompted by Saturday's shooting.

Includes reporting from the USA Today Network's New York State team reporter David Robinson.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Gun shop where accused Buffalo shooter bought rifle is closed