Gun-stealing, hot dog-eating, beer-swilling bandits chased from hunting cabin in Autauga

PRATTVILLE — The Autauga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a weird weeks-long burglary and theft case where at least two men apparently took up on again, off again residency of a rural hunting lodge, drinking beer, eating hotdogs and stealing guns.

The lodge is off County Road 1 South in a rural area of west Autauga County, said Sheriff Joe Sedinger. The owner lives in another county and became suspicious when he noticed a few things out of the ordinary occurring during the past several weeks. Deer hunting season ended Feb. 10

On Wednesday evening, he drove to the lodge and a man bolted out the back door while another ran out the front door. The owner fired a shot in the air to hasten their departure, the sheriff said.

No one was injured. The owner reported the theft of a 30-06 cal. rifle and .22 cal. rifle amongst other things.

More: Tallassee man gets $2 million cash bond in fatal workplace shooting

"He said he had noticed in the past few weeks unusual things such as all the beer gone out of one refrigerator, mud on the floor of the lodge and food missing, including hot dogs," Sedinger said. "But he has friends come and go at the property all the time, so he thought that maybe they were the cause. The suspects apparently even took the four-wheeler for a ride.

"The owner said the last time he used it, he hosed it off before putting it up. When he checked on the four wheeler a few days ago it was covered in mud. Again, he thought some of his friends who had access to the property had used it."

When the friends didn't own up to what was happening, the owner got suspicious. Surveillance cameras placed inside the large lodge building caught images of two men lounging on the furniture and eating hot dogs.

The lodge is one the banks of the Alabama River and investigators feel the men used a boat to gain access to the property. The trail of one of the suspects flushed Wednesday by the gun-toting owner ended at the river.

Story continues

"You don't see something like this everyday," Sedinger said in a classic understatement. "We've got good pictures of the suspects from inside the lodge."

The men are considered suspects in several burglaries in the past month or so of homes or cabins along the river

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Autauga deputies investigate hunting lodge squatting, beer swilling, hot dog eating burglary suspects