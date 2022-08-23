Gun stolen in series of car burglaries, vehicle thefts in Swansea, police say

The Swansea Police Department is asking residents to check their security cameras to help officers investigating several car burglaries, which included the theft of a gun, and the theft of vehicles overnight on the west side of town.

The crimes occurred in the area of Englewood Drive, Caseyville Avenue and North 16th Street, the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Some of the vehicles were not locked.

“If you live in those areas please check your security cameras and let us know if you captured anything that would help,” the police department said.

“Never leave a firearm in a vehicle because now the bad guys have an additional one,” the statement said.

You can reach the department at 618-233-8114.