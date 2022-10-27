Gun stolen from unlocked car in latest Moon Township theft

Moon Township police are reminding residents to lock their cars after someone stole a gun from an unlocked car Thursday morning, the latest theft in a series of similar incidents.

Chief Greg Seamon said around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, two men in dark clothing stole a gun from the unlocked car outside a house on Ewings Mill Road, then drove away in a silver car with Tennessee plates. Seamon said the men led police on a chase on the Parkway East toward the city, getting away with the stolen items.

Police are also still looking for the person who stole guns and valuables from other cars earlier this month in the neighborhoods around Moon Clinton Road and Becks Run Road.

“These are crimes of opportunity. They’ll go into a neighborhood, and they’ll start walking through the neighborhood looking for cars that are unlocked,” Seamon said.

Seamon said thieves often rent cars so they are harder to track down, which was the case in Thursday’s theft.

“Sometimes it’s groups of people who are organized, sometimes it’s kids or people knowing this is an easy crime,” Seamon said.

If you have any information about any of the recent thefts, call Moon Township police at 412-262-5000.

