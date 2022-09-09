Gun suspect due in court as investigation continues into gunfire

Sep. 9—SALEM — A North Salem man facing a series of firearms and drug charges is due back in court Friday morning, as police continue to look into whether he was involved in early-morning gunfire reported near his School Street home last month.

Peter W. Kimball, 40, of 5 School St., Salem, has been held without bail since his Aug. 28 arrest on charges of possessing a firearm and ammunition without a license, improper storage of a gun, and fentanyl and cocaine possession.

Prosecutors are seeking to keep him in custody until trial as a danger to the public and also to revoke his bail in a pending burglary case in Lynn from 2020. A hearing on those requests has been set for Friday in Salem District Court.

Kimball was arrested just before 6 a.m. after police were called to a Boston Street gas station about a man passed out in the driver's seat of a Cadillac CTS. Officers noticed what turned out to be a loaded, black and silver 9 millimeter handgun with no serial number in Kimball's lap. They took the gun, then woke him up.

Kimball was arrested on the gun charges and on additional drug charges after police found what they believe to be fentanyl and crack cocaine.

About an hour before Kimball was spotted at the Shell gas station, police received a report of shots being fired at the intersection of School and Buffum streets, an area adjacent to the building where Kimball lives.

However, police Chief Lucas Miller said Wednesday that ballistic tests are still going on and that Kimball has not been charged in connection to that incident at this point.

Gunfire was also reported near the intersection of Mason and Buffum streets about a week prior to the Aug. 28 incident, in the early morning hours of Aug. 20.

On Friday, Miller put out a press release acknowledging a "troubling number of cases involving the illegal possession, and use, of firearms."

The department has made "significant arrests in some of the prior incidents, but is seeking the public's help.

Story continues

"If you are aware of someone who possesses, carries or threatens another person with an illegal firearm, we strongly encourage you to let us know. You could save a life," Miller said.

Anyone with information can call the department at 978-744-1212, or the detectives division at 978-745-9700, or can leave an anonymous tip at 978-744-0171 ext. 50116.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis