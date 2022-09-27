Gun, taser, handcuffs and baton stolen from officer’s car, police say

A Glock 40, taser, baton, handcuffs, Glock magazines and radio were stolen from a police officer’s car after burglars struck outside of a Memphis restaurant around 8 p.m. Monday night, according to court records from the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said two men tried to break into four cars outside of Juicy Crab on Winchester Road.

One of those cars, a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche, belonged to a Mississippi police officer, court records said.

Though nothing was taken from the other three cars, the thieves were able to steal the police-issued items from the Mississippi officer’s personal vehicle, Memphis Police said.

Video surveillance showed the two burglars drive onto the lot in a Chevy sedan at 8:09 p.m. and then take off just five minutes later, having smashed windows on three of the cars and burglarized the officer’s car.

Memphis Police are still looking for the two men responsible.

If you know anything about these men or where these stolen police items are, MPD urges you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

