Gun theft from Stafford pawn shop brings 5 years in jail, probation for Vernon man

Sep. 10—A Vernon man who has admitted involvement in a Stafford pawn shop burglary during which seven guns were stolen was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for state crimes involved in the case and to five years' probation for a related federal crime.

Damien Garcia, 34, of Vernon received the sentence of probation from Judge Michael P. Shea in U.S. District Court in Hartford, Acting U.S. Attorney Leonard C. Boyle announced. Garcia had pleaded guilty in December to a federal count of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

The charge stemmed from a September 2019 incident during the investigation of a gun theft from the Simon Says Pawn Shop in Stafford. Law enforcement officers investigating the theft approached Garcia and Lawrence A. McEwen Jr. on West Main Street in Vernon.

Garcia ran several steps before surrendering, but McEwen, who is now in his late 30s and has lived in Vernon, ran farther, and the pursuing officers heard a loud bang as if he had thrown something away, according to a sentencing memorandum by federal prosecutor David J. Sheldon. The officers found a .40-caliber pistol stolen from the pawn shop about 25 feet from where McEwen was apprehended, according to the prosecutor.

In an initial interview with law enforcement officers, Garcia denied involvement in the pawn shop burglary, which took about 30 seconds and occurred around 8:50 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2019, according to surveillance video. But, in a subsequent interview with his lawyer present, Garcia admitted involvement in the burglary and possession of the stolen guns, the prosecutor reported.

GUN THEFT

DEFENDANT: Damien Garcia, 34, of Vernon.

STATE CRIMES: Third-degree burglary, stealing a firearm, first-degree failure to appear in court.

FEDERAL CRIME: Possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

SENTENCE: Five years in state prison; five years' federal probation.

Garcia had left a detoxification center in Hartford on the day of the burglary, stole a pickup truck that had been left running, and drove to the pawn shop, where he sold tools from the truck, the prosecutor recounted. Garcia left the stolen pickup truck in the pawn shop parking lot, then came back later with another person and committed the burglary, according to the prosecutor.

The burglars wore hoods, masks, and gloves in heavy rain, according to an affidavit filed by Stafford Resident State Trooper Michael Buck in a state case stemming from the burglary. Buck didn't quote any witness as making a positive identification from the surveillance images.

But Buck quoted Adam Miller of Vernon, one of four men implicated in the crime, as saying that he dropped off Garcia and McEwen at a restaurant near the pawn shop — and that Garcia and McEwen later showed off guns they had stolen at the shop.

Garcia admitted selling some of the stolen guns at three locations in Hartford for money and heroin, according to the federal prosecutor.

Boyle's statement and a sentencing memo by Garcia's lawyer in the federal case, Daniel M. Erwin, say he was expected to receive a state prison sentence of 5 1/2 years.

But state court records today showed that he received five-year sentences for third-degree burglary and stealing a firearm and a three-year sentence for first-degree failure to appear in court, all running concurrent. The sentences were imposed Thursday in Vernon Superior Court.

A call this morning to the New London-based DeSantis Law Firm, which represented Garcia in the state case, wasn't immediately returned.

McEwen has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of possessing a stolen firearm and is to be sentenced Nov. 2, Boyle reported. McEwen is also facing state charges in the burglary and has been held in lieu of $200,000 bond for almost two years, online state records show.

Miller was convicted in a Vernon Superior Court plea bargain of a single count of conspiring to steal a firearm and is serving a three-year prison sentence, records show.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.