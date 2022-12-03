Gun thefts frustrate sheriff, police

Dec. 3—HIGH POINT — Law enforcement officers who are dealing with more instances of firearms being stolen from cars say one simple step by people could go a long way toward resolving the issue: Lock the car.

So far this year, police have handled 45 reported incidents of firearms being stolen from vehicles, with a total of 50 guns taken in all the thefts, the High Point Police Department reports.

In 38 cases, incident reports indicate either that the vehicle was unlocked or that officers couldn't confirm whether the car was unlocked but it had no damage or pry marks. Only one report definitely indicates someone broke into a car.

Most of the 45 involved cars parked in residential neighborhoods, with a few happening in business parking lots.

"The big message here is lock your doors," the High Point Police Department said in a statement to The High Point Enterprise.

The theft of firearms from cars has increased from last year, but a comparison shows that the same problem of unlocked vehicles prevailed last year too.

Last year there were 32 incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle where a firearm was stolen, but only one of those incident reports referred to forced entry, according to police.

Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers said his department has confronted the issue of guns stolen from unlocked cars since at least the time he took office four years ago.

"It's a major problem," Rogers said.

Motorists leave guns under seats or in consoles where they easily and quickly can be taken, he said.

Often the guns are stolen by teenagers, which makes the issue more disturbing, he said.

The problem is widespread. The News & Observer of Raleigh recently reported gun thefts jumped in Raleigh last year by 45% over 2020, while thefts in Durham have climbed 20% in the past four years. In both places the increases were driven guns taken from vehicles, many of them unlocked.

