Gun thefts increase by 36% in 2022

Aug. 11—The number of firearms stolen stolen in Owensboro increased by 36% in the first seven months of this year, compared to the same period in 2021.

Owensboro Police Department officials have worked 64 reports of stolen firearms as of July 31, according to OPD data. The number stolen this year is a 60% increase over the same period in 2020 and a 94% increase over the first seven months of 2019.

Lt. Col. J.D. Winkler, deputy chief for the police department, said Wednesday that OPD officials are concerned about the number of handguns and other firearms being stolen out of unlocked vehicles.

"I think it's important our citizens understand it's their right to own a firearm, but they have to be responsible for it," Winkler said. "The majority (of firearms) that are stolen from vehicles, the vehicles are left unsecured."

The increase in firearms thefts comes as officers and detectives work to handle a number of gun-related crimes, often involving juveniles. Since January, OPD officers have issued 20 charges of possession of a handgun by a minor.

In June, a juvenile was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man on Arlington Drive. There have also been multiple arrests of juveniles this year on charges of robbery, possession of stolen firearms, firearm discharges and at least one non-fatal shooting of another juvenile.

So far this year, OPD has charged 30 adults and 20 juveniles with violent or firearms-related crimes, including four murder charges, two counts of attempted murder of police officers, 32 counts of possession of a handgun or firearm by a convicted felon, 20 counts of receiving a stolen firearm, one robbery, one felony assault and 10 counts of felony wanton endangerment.

Officers have also issued 180 charges on other criminal offenses this year, including for first-degree burglary, fleeing police, escape, felony drug trafficking, tampering with evidence and unlawful imprisonment, and various misdemeanors such as resisting arrest.

Most violent crimes involve people who know each other, Winkler said.

"We'll see young people who will be friends at one point of time and will be enemies down the road," he said.

Winkler said the juvenile crime in the city is confined to a small group of teens, and said youth crime declines in periods when those juveniles are in the youth detention center in Warren County.

"We are looking at a handful of individuals involved in this," Winkler said. "We are not looking at an entire community that is violent."

While the majority of kids are good, the group involved in violence have issues that can't be solved by law enforcement, Winkler said. Many of juveniles charged with crimes this year already have criminal records, according to OPD reports.

"The violence (has) underlying factors the police have no control over," he said.

Winkler said: "From our perspective, I think it's important the community know what's taking place and what we are doing (with juveniles charged with serious crimes) is not working. What we are doing is not working with these particular children."

The police department has been identifying juveniles involved in violent crimes and gun crimes, but is careful in how it works cases with young people involved, Winkler said.

"The last thing we want is for one of our officers to be involved in a deadly-force encounter," he said. "That's why we have to be very deliberate in how we approach youth gun violence."

In gun thefts, the overall quality of the guns being stolen is changing, with more high-quality guns being taken, Winkler said.

"When we would seize firearms 15 to 20 years ago, a lot of the guns we would seize would be junk," he said. A stolen quality gun is more dangerous on the streets, and to officers, because it's less likely to malfunction.

Winkler said people shouldn't leave firearms in unlocked vehicles because it's easy for thieves to target neighborhoods and go from car to car.

"People come through pulling door handles to find a vehicle unlocked and go through it," he said.

Winkler said the arrests officers have made this year show OPD is taking crime reports seriously.

"I want our community to know our people are working hard to keep the community safe," he said. "Every day we are working hard for our citizens.

"I am very proud of these officers."

