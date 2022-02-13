Gun thefts from vehicles up in Norman, following similar pattern in states with few regulations

Feb. 13—Norman's increase in gun thefts from vehicles follows trends in other states that have made it easier to carry on the road, but some experts have cited factors beyond permitless carry as reason for the spike.

Oklahoma's permitless carry law went into effect Nov. 1, 2019, allowing residents to carry firearms openly or concealed without a permit. Reports of gun thefts from vehicles in Norman rose from 94 in the two years prior to the law's effectiveness to 160 in the following two — a 70% increase in the reported crime, according to Norman Police Department records.

It's a pattern seen over the last decade in cities whose states have either deregulated carrying firearms inside a vehicle or carrying firearms entirely. The number of guns stolen from vehicles in Memphis jumped from 585 in 2015 to 1,273 in 2018 after laws passed earlier in the decade — including dropping permits and training requirements for carrying on the road — made it easier for Tennesseeans to keep guns in their cars, according to NPR.

Kansas City and St. Louis — both in Missouri, whose permitless carry law went into effect in 2017 — saw "sharp increases" in guns stolen from cars after the law went into effect, according to NPR.

NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen said police have noticed an uptick in guns stolen from cars in other jurisdictions across the country.

And in Norman, the department has seen increasing reports of people leaving firearms in unlocked vehicles over the last several years, Jensen said.

"In addition, individuals are leaving firearms in areas that are visible and easily accessible once inside the vehicle," Jensen said in an emailed response to questions from The Transcript. "Outreach and education has been ongoing, but we continue to have incidents where individuals are leaving firearms unsecured in unlocked vehicles."

'More people are driving around with guns'

Before Oklahoma passed permitless carry in 2019, the state allowed gun owners to keep their firearms in their cars — but they still had to have a permit to carry.

John Carl, sociology professor at the University of Oklahoma, suspects the number of thefts are due to more people driving with guns inside their vehicles. He argued most vehicle break-ins go unreported due to the low value of items stolen.

"I would suspect if I had a gun in my car because I left the keys in, the door was unlocked, I would report it. But if I open my car and there's 75 cents missing, I'm not going to," he said. "So I would suspect more people are driving around with guns, and that's why the numbers have gone up."

State Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, voted for permitless carry in 2019. When asked about the number of guns stolen from cars, he said Norman's homeless population, a rise in crime or a loss of NPD manpower — both through cut positions and officers leaving — could have contributed to the increase.

"I mean, all of those are stats, but I'm not going to sit here and swear to you which one leads to the problem," he said.

While Norman did see a rise in violent and serious property crimes in 2021, Jensen described guns stolen from vehicles as "a crime of opportunity." She said thieves are looking for quick and easy access to a vehicle.

Carl said more guns might be available to steal following the election of President Joe Biden in November 2020. He noted gun sales usually spike after a Democrat is elected president due to fear of gun restrictions in the following four years.

Throughout 2020 — which had Biden's election and two rounds of stimulus payments due to COVID-19 — approximately 12 guns were sold for every 100 people in Oklahoma, according to FBI data.

Carl also said more people might have been out looking to steal belongings from vehicles in the two years after the law went into effect due to economic circumstances causing financial hardships.

"The data overlaps a pretty big economic collapse in the U.S. economy," Carl said, noting mass unemployment at the onset of COVID-19 in 2020.

Legislation and locking up

Norman's legislators are divided on whether to alter permitless carry in light of this crime trend in their city.

When asked if there are any plans to address the consequence of the permitless carry bill, Standridge said he didn't correlate the passage of the bill with the spike in guns stolen from cars in Norman. He said police officers have not communicated the prevalence of this crime to him.

State Rep. Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said Democrats in the state House have tried to repeal the permitless carry provision in Oklahoma's gun law and will continue this effort.

"We'll continue to oppose irresponsible gun laws, but it's another one of those instances where our concerns have come true," she said.

Outside of legislative action, Jensen said most motorists can secure their guns by locking their vehicles and making sure valuables aren't left in plain sight. She also encouraged motorists to not leave firearms in the vehicle, if possible.

Carl said motorists locking their vehicles is especially important given Oklahoma's political stance on guns.

"Any kind of macro solution of restricting guns, I just don't see the political will on the part of the population of the state of Oklahoma to tolerate that," Carl said.