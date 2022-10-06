Gun-toting crooks raid Manhattan parking garage of four high-end cars, NYPD says

Four crooks raided a lower Manhattan parking garage at gunpoint early Thursday, stealing four high-priced luxury vehicles, police said.

The gun-toting quartet, all dressed in black, ran into the below ground SP+ parking garage on Murray St. near Greenwich St. in Tribeca about 4 a.m.

One of the thieves held a gun on a parking attendant while the others started opening unlocked cars, looking for the keys inside.

After a quick search, the thieves fled the garage with two Audi sedans, a BMW X5 and a Range Rover, police said.

The crooks were last seen speeding off north on West St. in their new rides.

The parking lot attendant was not harmed.

Cops were scouring the area Thursday to see if they can recover surveillance video of the robbery.