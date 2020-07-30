Gun-toting off-duty cop confronts family for BLM display. He’s on leave, WA police say

Gabriel Fabian and his family have been showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement by creating chalk displays in their Selah, Washington, neighborhood for nearly two months, KNDU reported.

But not everyone supports their efforts, including the city of Selah and a neighbor, who works for the Zillah Police Department, according to KNDU.

A confrontation with a neighbor, identified as Matt Steadman, a Zillah police officer, was captured on video and posted to Fabian’s Facebook page. Steadman was off-duty at the time, but he is seen carrying a gun on his hip in the video.

Steadman walks up to Fabian, gets in close and calls Fabian a “f--- punk,” the video shows. After confronting Fabian, Steadman approaches a Selah police car and shares a brief exchange with the officer inside.

Steadman can be heard saying, “f--- off,” before slamming the car door in the officer’s face, the video shows. Steadman is not seen touching or using the gun at any point in the video.

The Zillah Police Department placed Steadman on administrative leave, pending an investigation, KIMA reported. Steadman says he felt threatened by the protesters because they were outside his house, according to KIMA.

“I understand he’s mad but treat us with some respect,” Fabian told KIMA.

Earlier in July, a Selah police officer warned Fabian and a group of demonstrators that if they continued to use chalk to show their support on the sidewalk outside city hall, they would be charged with a crime, The New York Times reported.

The month before, Fabian was using the chalk to write “Black Lives Matter” on the street outside his home, according to the publication. The city cleared the chalk with a street sweeper by the end of the week, The New York Times reported.

Fabian’s friends went and drew more, only for the city to wash it away again. And again. And again, according to The New York Times. The Selah police chief sent a letter to Fabian’s older brother, saying the chalk was “by definition, graffiti,” the publication reported.

“We’re not going to stop,” Fabian told KNDU. “We are going to keep going until there’s a change in the city council.”