Gun-toting push-in robbery crew targets 90-year-old man in Harlem

A gun-toting push-in robbery crew terrorized a 90-year-old man on Saturday morning in Harlem, making off with his cash and cellphone, police said.

The pair knocked on the nonagenarian’s door near W. 145th St. and Edgecombe Ave. just after 8 a.m., and one of them forced his way into the apartment while the other stood lookout.

The robber who entered the apartment demanded the old man’s money and his phone, and the man handed over $270 and the cell, said cops.

The two men fled on foot, said police. One was dressed all in black and wearing a hoodie, and the other sported a snap-brim baseball hat and maroon jacket.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS