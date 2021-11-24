Gun-toting Queens Satanist named Angel ‘expressed interest’ in abusing kids: feds

Meet Angel the Satanist.

A Queens Satanist named Angel Almeida is accused of illegal possession of a gun and ammo due to his previous conviction for burglary in Florida, prosecutors announced, citing his creepy social media posts about abusing children.

The gun-toting devil-worshiper touted his extremist views all over social media, pointing guns at the camera in photos he posted to Instagram under creepy usernames like “necropedocell” — a seeming reference to necrophilia, pedophilia and celibacy, according to a complaint unsealed Tuesday in Brooklyn Federal Court.

“The defendant has repeatedly expressed an interest in the abuse of children and abuse of animals,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Chand Edwards-Balfour in a letter to the judge in the case, asking that Almeida be held in jail without bail.

Almeida posed in one of his photos in front of a black flag that is associated with the “Order of Nine Angles,” prosecutors said. The group is a “worldwide Satanist belief-based group which embraces elements of Neo-Nazism and white supremacy” and members of the group have “participated in acts of violence, including murders,” according to the government filing.

“The defendant’s interest in an extremist organization like O9A, which has been associated with violent conduct, is a serious concern,” added Edwards-Balfour.

Almeida posted two photos of himself holding guns on Feb. 20, one a green pistol and the other a long shotgun, along with the caption “For the 2K pedophile haters.”

The same day he posted a photo of what appeared to be a bound and gagged child, with the caption “Life’s always been s—t still I see the past through rose colored lenses,” prosecutors said.

Just this month, on Nov. 13, Almeida posted a photo of a cat with a stab wound, accompanied by the caption “no limits evil,” the feds said.

And in one of his most troubling photos, Almeida posted a photo of himself wearing a shirt that says “kiddie fiddler,” in front of a computer screen with the message “I am addicted to hardcore child pornography.”

Some of his followers shot back at Almeida, with one calling him a “store value Eliot Rodger,” referring to the 22-year-old misogynist who killed six people in Isla Vista, Calif. in 2014. Rodger is credited with starting the incel movement of “involuntary celibates” who lash out at women.

When the feds with a search warrant busted down Almeida’s door Tuesday morning, they found a gun resembling the one he posted on Instagram, along with more than 30 rounds of ammunition.

On top of that they found his satanic stash.

“A covenant signed in blood may the DEVIL walk with you always,” reads one piece of paper the feds say they found.

They also discovered “666″ badges and books including “The Sinister Tradition,” “Lucifer Rising,” “Liber Null & Psychonaut” and “Necronomicon.”

Almeida’s attorney declined comment.

In June 2020, Manhattan federal prosecutors alleged an Army soldier plotted to massacre his own platoon overseas with members of the Order of the Nine Angels.