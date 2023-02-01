Gun-toting Queens Satanist named Angel faces child porn charges: feds

This Angel’s a real devil.

A Satan-worshipping felon who posted an image to social media about being “addicted to hardcore child pornography” is now charged with enticing two underage girls into performing sex acts from 2020 to 2021.

Angel Almeida, who was initially busted for gun possession in 2021, was hit with child porn and sexual exploitation charges in Brooklyn Federal Court Tuesday.

When he was first arrested, prosecutors made note of his creepy Instagram accounts, which included photos of Almeida toting guns, and standing in front of a Satanist and neo-Nazi flag. He also had a stash of books on the occult and devil-worship in his Queens home, along with a handgun and ammo, when the FBI raided it, according to court filings.

Almeida, 22, is accused of persuading one underage “Jane Doe” into “sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing one or more visual depictions of such conduct.”

He coerced a second girl under the age of 17 into having sex with someone who was at least 21 years old, prosecutors allege.

The FBI started looking into Almeida after getting tips about his online activity. One tipster told the feds Almieda posted pictures of children in bondage wear, threatened to kill, sacrifice and rape people and met up with a 16-year-old and may target others, according to a November 2021 letter by federal prosecutors.

That led to a probe, and the feds soon found a Facebook page showing Almeida posing with guns and ammo, and standing in front of a black flag associated with the “Order of Nine Angles,” which is described bey prosecutors as a “worldwide Satanist belief-based group which embraces elements of Neo-Nazism and white supremacy.”

He also used the name “necropedocell” on Instagram, an apparent reference to necrophilia, pedophilia and celibacy, according to prosecutors. He posted more gun pictures with the caption, “For the 2k pedophile haters,” prosecutors allege.

His most disturbing photo appeared on another Instagram account he used, “Stain_Lord_352,” where he posted a photo of someone wearing a t-shirt that said “Kiddie Fiddler,” giving a thumbs-up and standing in front of a Nazi flag and a sign that read “I’m addicted to hardcore child pornography.”

Story continues

Almeida has been locked up since November 2021, when he was arrested on federal charges of having a gun despite a felony conviction. Records show he was convicted of burglary in Florida in 2019.

When the feds searched his Astoria home, they found a gun similar to the one in the social media posts, as well as books on the occult and Satanism — including “The Sinister Tradition,” “Lucifer Rising,” “Liber Null & Psychonaut” and “Necronomicon,” according to prosecutors.

“The defendant’s alleged exploitation of minors has been extremely harmful mentally, emotionally and physically to his victims,” stated United States Attorney Peace. “His possession of a firearm despite a prior felony conviction, combined with his crimes against minors, reflect Almeida’s dangerousness and lack of respect for the law.”

Peace also urged parents to talk to their children about the dangers of talking to strangers online.

Federal authorities are asking anyone with information about sexual exploitation by Almeida is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.