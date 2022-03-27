Gun-toting teen gang targets Bronx businesses in string of robberies — VIDEO

A gun-toting teen gang has terrorized Bronx businesses and their customers in a string of robberies in recent weeks, police said Saturday.

The crime spree began March 12 when four robbers stormed into a nail salon on W. 181 St. near Grand Ave. in University Heights about 6:30 p.m., cops said.

The thieves pointed a gun at a 36-year-old man sitting with his girlfriend in the salon and demanded they turn over a gold chain and Cartier sunglasses — luxury goods valued at about $19,500.

Later that night, the group targeted a barbershop on Anthony Ave. near Reverend Jesse Woodhouse Place in Tremont just before 10 p.m., police said.

They robbed five people inside the shop of $21,800 worth of jewelry and $600 cash at gunpoint.

The young men ran to a black car and took off, cops said.

The group evidently took a week-long break from crime before raiding a deli on Grand Concourse near E. 180 St. in Fordham Heights March 19, said cops.

Three of the four men caught on camera in the previous robberies entered the deli and hopped behind the counter, cops said.

Two of the robbers held a gun to a 43-year-old woman while they took a $2,800 gold chain off her neck.

The trio next hit another deli on W. Kingsbridge Rd. near Webb Ave. in Jerome Park about 10:20 p.m. on March 21, cops said.

The robbers waved guns around and demanded an employee behind the counter open the register and fork over cash, police said.

They made off with $800 in cash, $1,000 in CBD oils and $1,300 in electronic cigarettes. They were last seen running west on West Kingsbridge Rd., cops said.

No one was injured in any of the robberies, believed to be committed by people between 16 and 20 years old.

Anyone with information is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.