This gun-tracing technology is cutting violent crime in Louisville, feds say

As hundreds of people marched on Louisville's streets during the height of the 2020 racial justice protests, shots rang out.

Two police officers were injured.

Despite the chaos and commotion on the street that night – Sept. 23, 2020 – police were able to quickly zero in on the source of the gunshots.

Firearms leave unique markings on bullets when rounds are fired, and the shell casings collected at the scene took just minutes to show police they'd come from the same gun.

Witnesses identified Larynzo Johnson as the shooter and when he was apprehended, the firearm on him was tested and showed those casings came from it.

While police say they would have eventually identified Johnson as the shooter, it wouldn't have happened so quickly without the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network — known as NIBIN.

"It took away the guesswork," said Special Agent Cassandra Mullins with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — the federal agency that maintains NIBIN.

Johnson later pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault and 33 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and was sentenced to 13 1/2 years in prison, according to the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney's Office.

As cities around the country endure a surge in violent crime, the ATF is promoting the use of this technology to take trigger pullers off the street.

Police stand in the intersection of South First Street and Broadway on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in downtown Louisville.

In Kentucky, the agency says there's been a drastic increase in participation by police departments in the past few years, and it says the system has helped to lead to a 43% drop in nonfatal criminal shootings in Louisville in the first five months of this year.

"That’s a significant achievement, especially for a department that is down 25-30% of their healthy staffing levels," said Shawn Morrow, the ATF's special agent in charge of the Louisville field division.

'A complete picture of violent crime'

The ultimate goal is to help solve more crimes by having all of Kentucky's police departments enter data from all of the shell casings found at crime scenes and all confiscated guns into the NIBIN system.

There were less than 1,000 submissions annually statewide a few years ago, but now the rates are approaching 10,000 a year, according to the ATF.

The point the agency has been trying to convey, Morrow said, is that "we're not just interested in the evidence you know was used in another crime scene, we want it all."

"We want a complete picture of the violent crime."

He cited a case in Western Kentucky in which a man was pulled over by police and found with drugs, which allowed officers to secure a search warrant for his home. There, they found a gun that the technology identified as having been used in three unsolved shootings in another state, which police hadn't previously linked.

This, Morrow said, led police to a better understanding of the criminal organizations in that community.

In Louisville, he said, the technology has helped LMPD get violent offenders off the streets.

While the state's largest city continues to see record levels of homicides – with 76 since the start of the year as of Monday it has seen a marked decline in nonfatal shootings. It experienced 164 nonfatal criminal shootings in the first five months of this year, compared to 283 in the same period a year earlier, according to LMPD data obtained by The Courier Journal.

"LMPD has really done an excellent job of focusing on violent offenders," Morrow said. "(Chief Erika) Shields has made sure her specialized units are using technology and leveraging federal partnerships."

The agency "has been essential in helping to reduce shootings in the Louisville," Shields said. "We literally could not do it without their support."

The ATF personnel and the NIBIN technology has allowed the department to "start to connect shootings and that's huge when you have gang members who are committing multiple acts of violence," she said.

The decrease in nonfatal shootings, she said, is mostly "attributable to connecting acts of violence through technology."

Surge of violence demands a response

As the understanding of the benefits of this resource has grown, more NIBIN sites have been established. In 2020, Kentucky had two sites. Now there are four sites — two in Louisville — as well as the mobile unit.

"It's really important for us that our large police agencies are good users of NIBIN but we want all law enforcement agencies to participate in NIBIN," Morrow said.

Last year the agency also began deploying a mobile NIBIN unit to different departments to demonstrate how to enter submissions, as well as help enter data from the backlog of firearms in some of the state's evidence lockers.

"We’ve had some success stories where there was a firearm in an evidence locker that was put into NIBIN and it was connected to multiple previous shootings so we try to preach that," Mullins said.

This year the agency is preparing to host three summits throughout the summer to reach more Kentucky police that might not be fully aware of the technology's capabilities or think they don’t have enough gun crimes to necessitate its use.

"The purpose is to bring in state and federal prosecutors and investigators to talk about firearms trends; how to successfully investigate firearm crimes; how to seek out worthy charges; and how to leverage NIBIN in investigations," Morrow said.

"Our goal is to make sure we aren’t only covering law enforcement but also prosecutors who take this information to court with them."

The ATF's mobile NIBIN unit was parked outside the Owensboro Police Department in Owensboro, Ky. on June 16, 2021. The mobile unit has been traveling to agencies in an effort to populate the database of shell casings to help match guns used in multiple crimes.

But of Kentucky's 425 police agencies, only 116 of those have used NIBIN in the past year, and those using it comprehensively is even less, Morrow said.

ATF special agent Shawn Morrow. May 27, 2022

There is currently no requirement that Kentucky police use the technology, though a bill was introduced this past legislative session that would have made it law. Senate Bill 372 did not make it out of committee.

"A mandate would impact public safety in Kentucky," Morrow said. But until then, all departments should under that the surge of violent crime these past couple years, "demands a collaborative response."

Jonathan Bullington contributed to this report. Contact reporter Krista Johnson at kjohnson3@gannett.com.

