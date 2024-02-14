Gun tragedies in Michigan, Lake County: When are adults responsible for children’s actions?

TAVARES — A recent Detroit News photograph of Jennifer Crumbley walking out of a Michigan courtroom in shackles with her head down was dramatic and tragic.

Convicted of involuntary manslaughter when her son killed four students and injured six more, including a teacher, she could spend up to 60 years in prison for failing to prevent the tragedy, according to the Associated Press.

It is the first case in the United States to hold parents accountable for a mass school shooting, and it could set a precedent.

Her 15-year-old son, Ethan, was sentenced to life in prison. Her husband, James, will go to trial later.

Where does Florida law stand?

Florida has a culpable negligence law calling for adults to safely secure their guns. “…if the minor obtains the firearm and uses it to inflict injury or death upon himself or herself or any other person, it is a felony of the third degree,” according to the statute. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

5th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Bill Gladson, whose five-county district includes Lake, Sumter and Marion, declined to comment, calling a possible law change for Florida “hypothetical.”

The Michigan case caught the attention of Public Defender Mike Graves, and for good reason. Graves will be representing Lake County’s only convicted deadly school shooter at an upcoming resentencing hearing.

The Lake County case

Keith Johnson was 14 in 1995 when he gunned down classmate Joey Summerall at Tavares Middle School. He was sentenced to life without parole. However, in 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that juveniles should not automatically receive a mandatory life sentence.

Graves, who said he has not examined the Michigan statute, said the Crumley case seems different. It appears the court decided that Ethan’s parents were guilty of “inaction,” he said.

Besides not securing the weapon, Jennifer reportedly downplayed warnings from school officials about a drawing depicting a gun, a bullet, and a wounded man, along with troubling writings.

James took Ethan with him to the store to buy the weapon, and Jennifer took him to a gun range. School officials said they would not have let Ethan go to class if they had known about the gun.

The prosecutor said she pressed charges based on the “unique, egregious” facts of the case.

When are parents culpable?

The key questions: When are parents responsible for their children’s actions, and to what extent?

Parents might be held financially responsible in juvenile or civil court cases, Graves said.

Keith Johnson’s case marked a trend of juveniles charged as adults in serious cases. He would have only been detained for three years in the juvenile system.

Graves said he represented one mother who was charged with culpable negligence when she stashed a loaded gun beneath a pile of dirty laundry and her child accidentally wounded himself.

In another case that Graves is familiar with, the mother was charged with negligence when her son grabbed a gun out of her car and fired at another kid.

The victim wasn’t entirely innocent. He was a bully, Graves said. So, where were his parents?

In a different kind of case, a Lady Lake father, Christopher Wyatt, pleaded no contest last year to aggravated manslaughter in the death of his son, Jeremyah. He stored a loaded, unsafe rifle within inches of the spot where the 12-year-old was sleeping.

The AR-15 did not have a functioning safety, and he had been warned by authorities to properly secure the weapon while investigating an earlier incident with Jeremyah and his siblings.

Prosecutors called it a “gross and flagrant disregard for the safety of his children.”

He was sentenced to seven years in prison. He could have been sentenced up to 30.

The Parkland shooter

Florida had its own “unique and egregious” mass school murder case in 2018, when 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 students and staff at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

Several people had ignored numerous red flags.

Many had been concerned for years, including neighbors, friends, police in two counties, school officials, child welfare officials, and the FBI. His adopted mother had called police repeatedly.

“A lot of people could have gone to jail in that one,” Graves said.

Defense attorneys said it didn’t excuse the crime but argued that his brain was “irretrievably broken” because his birth mother abused cocaine and alcohol.

They said his adopted mom was depressed over the death of her husband and money problems and failed to get help for him. She died from flu complications.

Prosecutors tried but failed to get the death penalty for Cruz.

Keith Johnson's story

Keith Johnson did not take a gun from his mother’s home. She had kicked him out of the house after he stole her car and traveled out of state with his girlfriend. Keith was staying with a family friend when he took that man’s handgun.

Johnson claimed it was self-defense. There was disagreement among witnesses about whether Summerall was a bully or a playful loudmouth. He had racked up a series of disciplinary reports.

The Johnson family friend, who uses a wheelchair after being shot in an earlier, unrelated incident, was charged with culpable negligence. It is not clear why, but the State Attorney’s Office eventually decided not to prosecute that man for negligence..

Graves, who has been a defense attorney for decades, is not optimistic about the future. “I’ll bet you $10 that the Legislature will pass a law, and it won’t be a good one either,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Lake County courts: Resentencing upcoming in 1995 shooting death