Gun used to kill CPD Officer Ella French smuggled through familiar pipeline

In The Know

A woman is furious at her boyfriend for getting her a bikini instead of a purse. She explained the situation on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum. While she was at the mall with her boyfriend, he complained about the price of a purse she wanted. "Me and my boyfriend Seth have been together for two years," she wrote. "Yesterday, we went out for date night. we decided to go hang out at the mall before going to dinner. While we were there, I came across an adorable purse that I loved. Before I could say anything, Seth looked at the price tag and said, 'Woah! $40.00? That's way too expensive'. I was kinda bummed, but I chuckled and told him I agree, it is too expensive. Shortly after this, I had to rush into the bathroom. After I came back, Seth said that he had a surprise to show me at dinner. I was excited because I figured he must've bought me something, maybe even the purse". "Seth was holding up a hot pink bikini from the mall," she explained. "At first, I was confused, then I asked him how much it cost, and he told me $45.00!. When it's something I want, it's too expensive, but when it's something he wants, price isn't a problem. He's furious with me, called me a spoiled brat, and said that I was being petty". Reddit users thought the boyfriend was being selfish. "This wasn't a gift for you," a user wrote