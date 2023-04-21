Gun used in Louisville Old National Bank shooting likely won't be resold at auction

General policy used by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives means it's unlikely the gun used in the Old National Bank shooting will be auctioned off by Kentucky State Police.

Cassandra Mullins, a public information officer for Louisville's ATF division, would not comment on the ongoing investigation, other than to confirm the AR-15 used in the April 10 mass shooting is in the bureau's possession. But she told The Courier Journal that generally, "firearms seized by ATF in federal investigations are disposed of in accordance with federal law and are not transferred to KSP for auction."

A law put in place in Kentucky in 1998 has required state police to sell confiscated guns, with money raised from sales used to buy body armor and other equipment for police.

The future of the gun used in the Old National Bank shooting, in which five people and the gunman were killed and eight others were injured, has been at issue since the immediate aftermath of the incident. The five victims were Josh Barrick, 40; Deana Eckert, 57; Tommy Elliott, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64.

At a press conference the day after the shooting, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg noted that under Kentucky law, "the assault rifle that was used to murder five of our neighbors and shoot at rescuing police officers will one day be auctioned off." He urged legislators to take action to give Louisville more control over local gun policies and to repeal the state's firearm auction law.

The family of the gunman, Connor Sturgeon, have also called for “meaningful, common sense gun safety measures" following the shooting. A statement on behalf of the family released Thursday by an attorney said they were "aghast" to learn the gun could someday be resold and that they were working to ensure it would be destroyed instead.

