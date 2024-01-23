Gun used in Minneapolis homicide linked to St. Paul New Year’s killing

A gun used in a recent Minneapolis homicide is linked to a St. Paul killing, according to law enforcement.

Investigators learned the gun used in the shooting of a 19-year-old man outside a Target store in the Quarry shopping center on the afternoon of Jan. 15 was also involved in a New Year’s incident that killed a 23-year-old in St. Paul, according to a criminal complaint.

St. Paul police spoke to a person associated with the gun in the St. Paul shooting and he told officers he gave the gun to Barqalde Abdullahi Barqadle, who is charged in the Minneapolis homicide.

No one has been arrested in the Jan. 1 killing of Abdifatah Abdillahi, of Roseville, in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood.

“Evidence from our homicide scene is linked to the gun recovered in Minneapolis, but what role this gun played in our homicide is yet to be determined,” St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster said this week. “There is a possibility that more than one gun was used in our homicide, but this all remains under investigation.”

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, a 911 caller said they “wanted a group of people removed” from a gathering at a home in the 1600 block of Van Buren Avenue, police said at the time.

While officers were on their way to the scene, more 911 calls came in saying that shots were fired at the gathering. One caller said they were with someone who had been injured and were taking the victim to the hospital. Police found Abdillahi at United Hospital, where he died.

Investigators are asking for tips.

“We know that there were many people at this home on Van Buren Avenue when the shooting occurred,” Ernster said. “We are asking for anyone who heard something, witnessed anything, captured video from inside or outside the home to call our investigators.” They can be reached at 651-266-5650.

Shooting in Minneapolis

The Hennepin County attorney’s office charged Barqadle, 20, of Columbia Heights, on Thursday with unintentional second-degree murder in the Jan. 15 killing.

Minneapolis officers responded to reports of a shooting about 3:45 p.m. in the parking lot of New Brighton Boulevard off Stinson Boulevard. A man, identified as Barqadle, waved officers over and they found a 19-year-old man on the ground who’d been shot in the chest. He later died at the hospital.

Video surveillance showed the two men fell out of a Tesla that was parked where the victim was found. Their altercation continued until the 19-year-old hunched over and fell to the ground.

Barqadle told police he was the driver and the teen “was acting crazy and playing with a gun.” He said the 19-year-old shot himself, according to the criminal complaint.

The front pocket of Barqadle’s hoodie “had been blown apart and there appeared to be a bullet hole in his jacket, suggesting that the gun was fired from inside the hoodie pocket with the bullet going through his coat and into” the victim, the complaint continued.

Barqadle’s attorney couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday.

